It’s Draft Day. The Chicago Bears are on the clock. Here’s a look at the 2024 NFL Draft.
Today kicks off the 2024 NFL Draft
It’s Draft Day! For some, this is the best day of the year, when their team of choice still has so much hope. But the regular season is far off…and the Chicago Bears are on the clock. The Bears have kept their plans for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft under wraps, but general manager Ryan Poles assures fans that they won’t be disappointed. The suspense! Or not, it’s widely speculated that they’ll use it to draft Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Quarterbacks are expected to be in high-demand, as some are predicting at least six to be taken on the first day.
This year’s draft class also features a swarm of former pro players’ sons, including Marvin Harrison Jr. and Joe Alt, who are projected to be early first-round picks. But it also includes sons from the likes of Jerry Rice, Terrell Owens, and Ed McCaffrey (the other McCaffrey protégé). Here’s a look at how bloodlines are a major storyline in this draft.
The first round takes place Thursday night, with the second and third rounds taking place on Friday, followed by the rest of the draft on Saturday. Here’s a look at our top NFL markets and their mock drafts:
Kansas City Chiefs - With the Chiefs’ first-round pick, there’s speculation about whether they’ll choose a wide receiver or tackle. This final projection projects that the defending Super Bowl champions will draw from a familiar source: the Oklahoma Sooners.
Dallas Cowboys - With a number of needs to address, including starters on the offensive line and at running back, as well as reinforcements at defensive tackle, linebacker, defensive end, and defensive back, the Cowboys are expected to go all-in on improving their roster through the draft. But will it be enough?
Miami Dolphins - The Dolphins are getting their first 1R draft pick in three years, here’s Miami Herald’s Greg Cote’s entire first-round mock draft, including what the Dolphins might do at No. 21.
Seattle Seahawks - While QBs are expected to be trending in the first-round of this draft class, the Seahawks hardly take a passer. But, they might trade. Here’s a look at what the Seahawks, sans Pete Carroll, could do in all seven rounds.
Carolina Panthers - The Panthers are one of three teams who do not have a first round draft pick. The organization traded it away in 2023 to move up and select then-Alabama QB Bryce Young. Here’s how they hope to build around him in the second to seventh rounds.
Not your team? Here’s a look at how one of our experts thinks the first 100 draft picks will go, which gets you through Friday.