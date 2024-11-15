Drag Race UK fans left "sobbing" over emotional episode

RuPaul's Drag Race UK fans have been left in tears over a heartfelt moment on the show's latest episode.

In last night's (November 14) makeover challenge, the queens were tasked with transforming a family member to give a strong "drag family resemblance".

However, after the challenge, La Voix's father Richard – who was transformed into 'Voix La' – gave a powerful speech on his love for his son that left everyone in the room and audiences at home "sobbing".

BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

"I do feel powerful," he declared. "I do feel so different. I can't explain, but it's a wonderful feeling. I thought it was a transformation that I felt its a privilege being gay.

"Of all the hard work and effort people go through in this world, it's tremendous. And I give praise to everybody.

"I'm 78 years old, and I hope I'm setting an example for other parents who should equally love their child irrespective of gender or anything," Richard added.

BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

Ru called the speech "beautiful" afterwards, and viewers at home were similarly emotional, one writing on X: "Sobbing from start to finish, what a beautiful episode and so inspirational."

"Just an amazing human being cried my eyes out," a second added. "Everybody in the world should watch and listen to him inspirational ..love is what you need and he gave it in spades."

BBC

A third wrote: "Not a dry eye here either, what an inspirational and amazing father to the equally amazing La Voix!"

Another said they were "genuinely moved" by the moment, praising Richard as "an amazing man".

RuPaul's Drag Race UK airs on BBC Three in the UK and streams on WOW Presents Plus in the US.

