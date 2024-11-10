Drag Race UK star teases "ridiculous" new BBC show

RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Ginger Johnson has teased her "ridiculous" new BBC show, which she describes as "half-sitcom, half-chat show".

After winning last year's Drag Race UK, the comedian has landed her own six-part series, Ginger's House, which airs BBC Three and streams on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Recent episodes have featured some familiar faces; including queens Tia Kofi, Cara Melle, Danny Beard and Miss Naomi Carter, who popped in for a chat and to assist Ginger with household chores.

"Each episode is scripted by me, and there are certain gags, ideas and visual jokes that I wanted to include within it, but the guests at my house had no idea what they were walking into," Ginger told GAY TIMES.

"They knew they were coming around to Ginger's house for a cup of tea, then we'd improv through story beats I had written. It was a moving, natural thing, and that was because I wanted to get the real personalities of the guests in."

She explained: "That's partly why they're not in drag, I want people to see how they interact with Ginger in mad scenarios."

So far, Ginger's guests have helped her plan a hamster's funeral, unblock a toilet, prepare for a horse competition and pick out the perfect new nose.

"If you cracked open my great big head and had a look inside, you would find a semi-detached house of drag queens doing the most ridiculous things," she said.

"There's also those elements of classic British sitcom that I, as a human and a performer, grew up on. And there's a brightly coloured cartoon element to Ginger that looks like she's been coloured in by a five-year-old. So, there's an element of bizarre!"

Ginger's House airs every Thursday in the UK on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

