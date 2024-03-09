Drag Race's Danny Beard apologises for repeatedly swearing on Celebrity Big Brother spin-off

ITV

Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard has apologised for repeatedly swearing on Celebrity Big Brother companion show Late & Live.

Danny, who won the fourth series of Drag Race UK, was on the spin-off following the first eviction of the series on Friday (March 8), which saw Gary Goldsmith leave the house.

While appearing on the show alongside Dancing on Ice's Oti Mabuse and Gary, Danny spoke about the house dynamics – and used the c-word twice while chatting with hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.

ITV

Related: Celebrity Big Brother's Fern Britton responds to This Morning shake-up



"I think Ekin-Su is keen to impress Sharon and Louis," Danny began, before mimicking the latter and saying, "And if Louis is constantly: 'She sounds like a c***, looks like a c***'..."

Danny then covered their mouth in shock after realising what they'd said and asked: "Can I say that?"

While AJ looked relatively amused at the blunder, Will then said: "That is the one word we can't say," before apologising to viewers while Danny added: "Oh my god, I'm so sorry."

ITV

"We are sorry about Danny's use of a particular word, but it's done, it's in the past, and we're not going to say it again," Will concluded, while AJ added: "We are sorry about that. That's the pressure of live TV".

Danny then jokingly got up to leave the studio, as the duo assured them that the mishap was alright.



Gary Goldsmith – an entrepreneur who is best known for being Catherine, Princess of Wales' uncle – was evicted in the first elimination of the series. He was up against Real Housewives of Cheshire star Lauren Smith, after just a few days in the house.

ITV

Related: Nikita Kuzmin got Strictly's permission to do Celebrity Big Brother



Gary received a killer nomination from celebrity house guest Sharon Osbourne, after being placed in the 'Danger Zone' with David Potts and Zeze Millz.

Story continues

"I've had the best of times. The nice thing is, I went in with one agenda and I achieved it in five days so I absolutely smashed it," Gary said after his exit.

"Now I can leave it to the professionals who do this stuff way better than I."

Celebrity Big Brother airs Sundays through Fridays at 9pm on ITV1 and the ITV Hub, followed by Late & Live on ITV2 immediately following each new episode.







You Might Also Like