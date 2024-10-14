'Dragon-Forged' Throne from “Game of Thrones” Sells for $1.49M at Auction in Dallas

"When it sold, the auction room erupted with applause," Heritage Auctions confirmed in a press release

HBO; AP Jack Gleeson as Joffrey Baratheon; iron throne in 'Game of Thrones

A "dragon-forged chair" molded from a throne featured in Game of Thrones has sold for $1.49 million

The throne sold after a "nearly six-minute-long back-and-forth between bidders," the auction house stated in a press release

Dallas-based company Heritage Auctions confirmed the Game of Thrones: The Auction event made $21,115,718 thanks to over 4,500 bidders worldwide, with over 900 items from the hit show up for grabs



Game of Thrones fans have got their hands on some incredible pieces of memorabilia.

Between Thursday, Oct. 10 and Saturday, Oct. 12, Heritage Auctions made $21,115,718 in a "completely sold-out" Game of Thrones: The Auction event that attracted over 4,500 bidders worldwide, the Dallas-based company said in a release.

More than 900 items from the hit show were up for grabs, including an "original touring Iron Throne molded from the original screen-used throne," which fetched $1.49 million.

The auction house stated the sale occurred after a "nearly six-minute-long back-and-forth between bidders that resulted in the seven-figure price."

"When it sold, the auction room erupted with applause," the release confirmed.

HBO Lena Headey in 'Game of Thrones'

The company added that the throne was "painted plastic embellished with jewels to look like a dragon-forged chair made of 'the swords of the vanquished, a thousand of them, melted together like so many candles.' "

Other pieces of memorabilia auctioned included "the weighty, ornate, 'hero' version of the Valyrian steel bastard sword Longclaw, gifted to Jon Snow by Lord Commander Jeor Mormont" — used by Kit Harington's character throughout the series — which ended up being sold for $400,000; the second most expensive of the items.

The outfit Jon Snow wore for his “Beyond the Wall” trip in season 7 also fetched $137,500, "partly because it also came with a lighter 'action' version of Longclaw," per the release.

A "third hard-rubber 'action' iteration of the iconic sword" nabbed $106,250, while Harington's character's famous Night’s Watch ensemble went for $337,500, the auction house confirmed.

Among other sales was "Jaime Lannister’s black-leather armor ensemble" — which went for $275,000 — along with "Arya Stark’s boy ensemble complete with an action Needle that sold for $150,000," the release stated, and "Daenerys Targaryen’s white-and-gray arctic rabbit fur coat adorned with the triple-dragon head brooch/cape clasp." The latter fetched $156,250.

“From the moment we launched the Game of Thrones auction in September, it was clear this was going to resonate with everyone,” Heritage Auctions Executive Vice President, Joe Maddalena, said in the release.

Jonathan Porter - Pool/Getty Queen Elizabeth views the iron throne in Belfast, Northern Ireland

“These are extraordinary treasures made by Emmy-winning costume designers and prop makers, who worked tirelessly to adapt George R.R. Martin’s wonderful novels. People wanted a piece of that Game of Thrones magic, and we are honored to have been part of what designer Michele Clapton calls these costumes and props’ afterlives. Everyone at Heritage thanks HBO for the opportunity to ride along,” he added.

“We are so pleased with the result of this auction for some of the most iconic Game of Thrones memorabilia,” Janet Graham Borba, HBO’s Executive Vice President of Production, added, per the release.

“These fans continue to be passionate collectors, and we are grateful to them and our partners at Heritage for making this a giant success,” Borba continued.

The company confirmed the Game of Thrones auction was "second on the all-time entertainment auction list only to the $22.8 million Debbie Reynolds event held in 2011 by Heritage Auctions Executive Vice President Joe Maddalena," per the release.

Game of Thrones — based on the series of fantasy novels by George R. R. Martin — ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019.



Actors including Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams starred in the beloved series.

