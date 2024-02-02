Dragon lanterns shine in Shanghai ahead of Lunar New Year

STORY: Tens of thousands of people filled the Chinese traditional temple garden to see lanterns with the theme of the Year of the Dragon, bringing traffic to a standstill.

The Lunar New Year is the most important festival in China, as it is the only holiday in the year that most people travel back home to spend time with their family and relatives.

The Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival will run for another four weeks till February 29, according to state media Xinhua.