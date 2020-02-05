Dragons chairman Guasch happy with his decision to sign Folau

SHOWS: PERPIGNAN, FRANCE (RECENT) (CATALAN DRAGONS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) BERNARD GUASCH, CATALAN DRAGONS CHAIRMAN, SAYING:

"So I looked into the Folau case a bit and after numerous discussions with the coach and the manager, and with my board of directors, we took the decision to give a second chance to this great player, because he and his agent gave us guarantees about what happened. He didn't want to go back to what had happened, and he wanted, above all, to look to the future and rebuild his image, rebuild his character."

2. WHITE FLASH

3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) BERNARD GUASCH, CATALAN DRAGONS CHAIRMAN, SAYING:

"Obviously, we took the risks into account and we experienced them ourselves as soon as we announced Folau's signing, because there was so much media interest. I do understand. But at the same time, I'm completely happy with my decision - although I myself do not share all the reflections or ideas he might have expressed - but at the same time he's a young player, full of talent, whom we must give another chance."

STORY: Catalans Dragons chairman Bernard Guasch stands by his decision to give another chance to controversial former Australia rugby union international Israel Folau.

Folau reached a settlement with Rugby Australia in December after his contract was torn up in May for posting a meme on social media that said hell awaits "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers" and other groups.

Guasch said the club wanted to give Folau the chance to rebuild his career but the club did not share the player's religious beliefs.

Dragons head coach Steve McNamara said that the club knew Folau's signing would be controversial but they had needed to fill a position.

The signing has not been supported by many other Super League clubs and the owner and chairman of Hull Kingston Rovers has warned the Dragons they could face legal action as a result of signing Folau, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The broadcaster said it had obtained an email in which Neil Hudgell put the French club "on notice" should Hull suffer financial loss due to the signing of Folau.

(Production: Andy Ragg)