Who is Dragons' Den guest investor Joe Wicks?

Dragons' Den is back, with a host of new aspiring entrepreneurs hoping to secure a cash injection from the BBC show. This time, we'll see the return of the guest investors, with Joe Wicks entering the Den for the first time.

As fitness trainer Wicks takes his seat alongside series 22 Dragons Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett, we take a look at his incredible rise to fame and fortune.

Other guests in the den this time include Trinny Woodall, also making her debut, and Emma Grede who was a guest star last year, too.

Read more:

Who is Joe Wicks?

Joe Wicks led a workout at Glastonbury in 2024. (Redferns)

The fitness influencer and personal trainer is also known as The Body Coach, his online persona for posting accessible workouts and quick, healthy recipes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wicks wasn't always the success story that entrepreneurs will see in the Dragons' Den, as when he first started out as a personal trainer in London 15 years ago he struggled to get clients to turn up to his classes.

According to The Sun, Wicks said: "I’d cycle 40 minutes to Richmond really early in the morning and set up all my equipment but no one would turn up. I found that whole period really challenging."

The now multi-millionaire knows just what it's like to be in search of investment for a passion project as his own dad lent him the money for starting his business. He added: "I remember getting really upset one night and he said, ‘Joe, I don’t care if you never pay me back, as long as you do what you love.’ It’s always emotional for me when I think back to that moment."

Joe Wicks became famous for his fancy dress P.E. with Joe workouts in lockdown. (YouTube screengrab)

Wicks began to gain a dedicated social media following with a winning formula of posting 15-second videos to social media of easy-to-follow, healthy recipes and kept followers coming back with his HIIT workout videos that are simple to use at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the trainer really hit the big time during lockdown, when he had the inspired idea of P.E. with Joe. Early in the pandemic, with schools closed indefinitely, he offered to be "the nation's P.E. teacher" with daily live workouts aimed at children and families stuck indoors. His Fancy Dress Fridays workouts were a hit and he managed to give back by raising nearly £600,000 for the NHS through P.E. with Joe.

He managed to keep his huge numbers of new fans with live events and school tours once lockdown had lifted, as well as further online workouts aimed at elderly people, fitness beginners and super-fit followers. He has also launched Lean in 15 cookbooks of his 15-minute meals and even published Wean in 15 for parents of babies and toddlers.

The fitness trainer and his wife Rosie have four children. (PA Images)

Wicks offers paid-for fitness and nutrition plans, but has said it's important to him always to offer free content for everyone.

He regularly supports charity fundraising challenges and led a workout at Flackstock, a festival promoting mental health awareness in memory of Caroline Flack. Wicks opened up on his own experiences with mental health struggles in BBC documentary Facing My Childhood, where he spoke about his parents' mental health issues. He was awarded an MBE for his services to fitness and charity in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The popular trainer also led a workout at Glastonbury and is never afraid to poke fun at himself - a video of him farting on camera at the beginning of a live lockdown workout which he thought wasn't yet streaming is one of his most-viewed social media posts.

Away from work, Wicks is married to model Rosie Jones who has appeared in some of his pregnancy workout videos. They are proud parents to two daughters and two sons, but have said they want more children with Wicks telling Loose Women last year that "five or six would be the dream".

How much is Joe Wicks worth?

Joe Wicks has amassed a fortune from his successful business. (BBC)

Wicks has shared a popular social media post titled "my 10-year overnight success" where he shares the incredible amount of hard work that went into what fans see today.

He explains that he felt lost after graduating and had to take his fitness equipment to Richmond Park in a borrowed wheelbarrow, only to find a handful of people - or sometimes nobody - had turned up.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Wicks' resilience in chipping away at making his dream career a reality has certainly paid off as he is now said to have amassed a multi-million-pound fortune, including large homes in Surrey and California, and is estimated to have a net worth of around £14.5million.

Wicks' impressive worth means he can take part in Dragons' Den, where the stars have to use their own money to invest in entrepreneurs' businesses.

The late Dragons' Den star Hilary Devey told The Telegraph in 2015 of the pay for being a Dragon: "It’s a pittance. I can’t remember precisely but it’s something like £15,000 to do 12 episodes, and each episode means a 14/15-hour day. It doesn’t even cover your expenses. You make your money out of what you invest in."

Joe Wicks on his Dragons' Den experience

The guest investor said he felt supported by the other dragons. (BBC)

Wicks said it was a proud moment being asked to go on the BBC One show - but admitted to feeling the nerves.

He said: "I felt really honoured that I was even asked. I thought it would be a really great experience to hopefully help another entrepreneur on their journey and achieve their dreams. I get a lot of joy from helping others and seeing other people succeed so I thought it would be a really wonderful opportunity to back someone and see another person live out their dream."

Asked about his favourite Dragon, he shared: "Sara. It has to be, because she was at my screen test and she made me feel really relaxed. She is just a normal mum who worked really hard and built an amazing business...she is probably the one I connected with the most.

"If you are on set week in and week out, people are probably like having conflicting contradictions and confrontation. But everyone was really warm and friendly. Everyone made an effort to make me feel comfortable because I was nervous and outside of my comfort zone."

Who will Joe Wicks invest in?

Joe Wicks performing at Flackstock in 2024. (WireImage)

It would be no surprise if Wicks opted to back other healthy lifestyle ventures, with a fitness fanatic lined up to pitch during his episode.

But the community-minded star added that he also wanted to invest in others who had socially-conscious plans like his own.

He said: "I am looking for people that are passionate and that have an idea beyond just making money. People that want to make a difference in people’s lives. The ones that will make a huge impact on the world are the ones that usually succeed in business. People that really work hard and believe in themselves. Times are tough. It’s difficult to build a business and keep it going. So, people with a bit of mental resilience as well."

Dragons' Den returns to BBC One at 8pm tonight, with Joe Wicks as guest investor.