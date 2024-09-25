Drake sweeps rap categories at SOCAN Awards; Arkells celebrate impact of songwriting

TORONTO — Drake wasn't around to accept a handful of SOCAN Awards on Tuesday, but the rapper's presence was still looming large at the celebration of Canadian songwriters.

The Toronto performer swept all four of the rap awards for his songs "Jimmy Cooks," "Rich Flex," "Spin Bout U," with 21 Savage, and "Wait For U," with Future and Tems.

He also received the songwriter of the year award in the performer category.

The celebration of homegrown songwriters, composers and music publishers unfolded at Toronto's History venue for an audience of music industry professionals.

Arkells lead singer Max Kerman joined his bandmates onstage to accept SOCAN's national achievement award for their domestic impact, offering one of the most emotional moments of night.

In his acceptance speech, Kerman paid tribute to Allyson Van Niekerk, a dedicated fan who recently died of breast cancer at 42 years old. He said the Hamilton band met her at a concert a few years ago where she danced with them onstage.

Last weekend, the band attended her celebration of life and performed their song "All Roads," one of her favourites.

"I know we live in this moment of play counts, monthly listeners and all the metrics that consume us," he said.

"But what means the most to us in this indulgent, lucky job we have, is the privilege of writing a song that can hold space in someone's life — like Allyson."

Before the show, Beyoncé songwriter Elizabeth Lowell Boland reflected on landing the seemingly unimaginable gig of contributing to the "Cowboy Carter" album.

The Calgary-raised songwriter, known simply as Lowell, helped write Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em" and "Bodyguard."

"Being a part of history — in the small way that I was — was the most amazing part of my life to date," she said ahead of winning two trophies, including a country music award.

"I was shocked that she would ever be interested in making a song with me."

Other special achievement winners included Tobias Jesso Jr., who took home this year's international achievement award as well as a dance award for work on Dua Lipa's "Houdini" and an R&B award for Daniel Caesar's "Always."

Toronto rapper K'naan got a cultural impact award for the global resonance of his 2009 smash hit "Wavin' Flag."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press