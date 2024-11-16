Drake bet so much money on Mike Tyson to beat Jake Paul

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Here we go again with another big Drake bet on a sporting event.

Despite the fact that it's felt like the so-called Drake Curse in the sports world has gotten broken over the years, he's still taken some Ls when it's come to massive bets.

We'll see what the outcome is of this bet, but with so much money pouring in on Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, it's no surprise the rapper threw in some money. To be specific, he bet $355,000 on ... Mike Tyson to win!

The win would net him over a million bucks, so good luck to him.

BIG AMOUNT ‼️



Drake drops a major bet on Mike Tyson ahead of #TysonPaul 💰 pic.twitter.com/zwLPtgKWOz — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 16, 2024

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Drake bet so much money on Mike Tyson to beat Jake Paul