Drake Drops Clues About a Las Vegas Residency

Rumors that Drake will take on a residency in Las Vegas are making the rounds.

On Thursday night, Drizzy performed at the XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, where he revealed that this might not be the last they’ll see of him, Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. “Vegas," he yelled at the 1,600-person crowd. “When I came back, I thought it’d be back at T-Mobile Arena…but I’ll be back here at XS all year. You’ll have a lot of chances to see me."

Sources have indicated to the Review-Journal that Drake has agreed to perform more than 12 shows at the XS Nightclub over the next two years. Drake bagged $2 million for his show on Thursday—and he'll have made almost $25 million by the time his contract ends. Base price tickets for Thursday’s show were $250.

Drake teased the rumor himself on Instagram on Friday, when he shared a photo of himself performing at the nightclub alongside the caption, “New home.”

In other Drake-related news, some fans believe that The Weeknd took shots at Drizzy in the song “Lost in the Fire.” In the first verse, The Weeknd sings about wanting to have “a baby with the right one” because he could “never be the one to hide one.” It seems like a fairly obvious subliminal towards Drake's once-secret child, who was thrust into the spotlight during the height of Drake and Pusha-T's beef last year.

