NBA Star Giannis Ignores Drake's Taunting And Fans Love It

A clip of Drake razzing Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo as he strode by during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals in Toronto is getting attention for how Giannis reacted. He didn’t. He just kept walking, leaving the rapper to his loud-fan proclivities.

The hometown Raptors beat the Bucks 118-112 in double overtime and the so-called “Greek Freak” recorded more turnovers than field goals in scoring just 12 points. But some Twitter users gave the MVP candidate a victory for ignoring Drake.

Drake trying to talk trash to Giannis. Giannis couldn’t care less.



(Via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/qqrrwT4aMN — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 20, 2019

New Blog: Giannis Treated Drake Like He Was An Absolute Nobody Last Night https://t.co/oPT4A7tz7D pic.twitter.com/DPndg7d1Ev — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) May 20, 2019

Another reason to love Giannis. He doesn't give a shit about Drake. pic.twitter.com/vUAiDLd6R6 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) May 20, 2019

Drake has some words for Giannis Antetokounmpo but the Greek Freak kept strolling by pic.twitter.com/f9GKTop5As — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) May 20, 2019

Giannis looking at Drake courtside pic.twitter.com/BW6lrnDJiD — ‘97 Shawn Michaels (@LiLJaYMaKin) May 20, 2019

Drake talkin sauce to Giannis like he isn’t the softest rapper in the game. pic.twitter.com/v4z3SysQgJ — Mark (@MarkyMarkTolsma) May 20, 2019

Giannis is deleting every Drake song/feature from his warm-up playlist after tonight 😂 — Dana Rodríguez (@DRod_ballin) May 20, 2019

