Drake Hansen's parents speak during son's court appearance
During Drake Hansen's court appearance on Thursday morning, Hansen's parents were present and told the judge about their son.
During Drake Hansen's court appearance on Thursday morning, Hansen's parents were present and told the judge about their son.
She told police her son didn’t do his chores, authorities said.
An attorney for the New Jersey man accused of killing hockey star Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother, Matthew, in a drunken crash last August claims the victims drank more than the defendant and has asked for the charges to be dropped. The Gaudreau brothers were riding their bicycles along a rural road in Salem County when Sean M. Higgins attempted to pass another driver on the right and ...
Alexander Ortiz, a 21-year-old charged with murder, was attacked by his alleged victim's uncle and another man in an Albuquerque, New Mexico courtroom.
More than 150 female prisoners were raped and burned to death during a jailbreak last week when fleeing male inmates set fire to a prison in Goma, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a United Nations spokesperson has said.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked the start of Black History Month in the US and Canada
An Amber Alert has been issued for a pregnant Wisconsin teen, who police believe is with the 40-year-old man who impregnated her. Gary Day, 40, "is known to be the father of the unborn child," according to the alert. Franklin has a no-contact order against Day, according to the alert.
The RCMP have released details on three incidents along the Canada-U.S. border officers responded to in recent weeks. The incidents involved 16 attempted border crossings and one death.Police held a news conference in Edmonton on Wednesday to provide information about two border crossings in Coutts, Alta., earlier this week, and one crossing 15 kilometres east of Emerson, Man., a few weeks earlier.On Tuesday morning, a man crossing the border into Coutts was referred to a secondary inspection ar
Mace once hailed herself as a lawmaker who ‘strongly support[s]’ LGBTQ rights
Former ice hockey player Philip Hamer, 34, groomed girls as young as 11.
VANCOUVER — A man who spent 27 years in prison before he was found wrongfully convicted has been ordered by a British Columbia Supreme Court judge to pay $375,000 each to five women who sued him for sexual assault.
The province's police watchdog is investigating an arrest by RCMP in northern Manitoba last week, after video shared on social media appears to show an officer standing on a man's body during the arrest.Moose Lake RCMP said Monday they had notified the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba about an incident during a Friday arrest in Mosakahiken Cree Nation, about 475 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.In a Tuesday news release, the police watchdog said it was investigating after a complaint w
A Moncton man was sentenced to 10 more years in prison after offering an emotional apology in court to a teacher he shot four years ago.Janson Bryan Baker, 28, was sentenced Monday on two charges related to firing a shotgun at Christopher Leger and Joshua Hebb on Jan. 5, 2021, in Riverview. Leger was hit by shotgun pellets and survived, while Hebb was not injured."I apologize to Chris and Josh for my actions," Baker said, through tears, from the prisoner's box. "I made a lot of mistakes."Court o
Police said the suspect "admitted to committing several thefts from Walmart" by "wearing a ring with a barcode, specifically for tomato soup."
Sandie Peggie alleged that her issues were not with Dr Beth Upton’s gender identity, but with sharing the female changing room, a tribunal heard.
A 38-year-old woman from Lethbridge is facing charges of criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life in connection with the death of her 13-year-old son.Officers responded to the sudden death of the boy, whose body was found along the 1600 block of Mayor Magrath Drive S. on Boxing Day.Lethbridge police allege the boy and his mother, Blanche Isobel Irene Fick, were taking drugs around 5 p.m. on Christmas Day when he overdosed at a home on the south side of the
Durham Regional Police are investigating after a female pedestrian was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle she had just just been riding in as a passenger. Police say the collision happened in Oshawa, near Taunton Road and Mary Street N., on Wednesday afternoon around 4:20 p.m.According to a police news release, the woman had been riding in a vehicle when it came to a stop and she exited. She was then struck by the driver of the vehicle as they drove away. She was taken to a local hospi
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — The U.S. Military Academy has disbanded a dozen West Point cadet clubs centered on ethnicity, gender, race and sexuality in response to the Trump administration's push to eliminate diversity programs throughout government.
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The remains of all 67 victims of last week's midair collision of an American Airlines flight and an Army helicopter near the nation's capital have been recovered, authorities said Tuesday. All but one has been identified.
I was today years old when I learned about D.B. Tuber, and I honestly don't think I'll ever forget him.
Armando Navarro Jr., 50, is the ex-boyfriend of Jodie Hopcus, who was killed alongside her mother, Sherri Duncan, and her daughter, Hailey Hopcus