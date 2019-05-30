How Drake Helped the Toronto Raptors Make the NBA Finals

There’s arguably no bigger celebrity hoops fan right now than the rapper Aubrey Drake Graham, whose beloved Toronto Raptors square off with the NBA defending champion Golden State Warriors tonight in Toronto, for the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals. Known for his courtside seat near the scorer’s table, Drake has developed a reputation for his enthusiastic displays and interactions with key players, such as this team-approved stare-down of Warriors star Kevin Durant.

But Drake is more than a fan; he’s been the team’s official “global ambassador” since 2013, when he and his brand OVO (October’s Very Own) announced a partnership with the Raptors. He told reporters at the time, “It’s not just something for the sake of all the cameras,” and he’s proven that.

He’s helped inspire a set of alternate team jerseys featuring his brand’s black/gold blend, offered narration of team ads, keyed a special “Drake Night” each season for several years (even receiving this sharp coat with Vince Carter jersey lining in 2015) and may even have his own stall in the Toronto locker room. Last year he and the Raptors pledged $3 million (Canadian) to refurbish community basketball courts and another $2 million to Canada Basketball.

The team hadn’t made the playoffs in five years when the partnership began. They’ve made it every year since. In fact, in the six years following, the team’s value has more than doubled according to Forbes. In March, perhaps in appreciation of luck he’s brought, the Raptors renamed their practice arena the OVO Athletic Center, and Drake’s OVO owl logo now adorns the facility. This month they reached the NBA Finals for the first time.

The fascination has long bled into Drake’s music, whether he’s comparing himself and Los Angeles Clipper bench scorer Lou Williams on “6 Man” or paying homage to Warriors star Steph Curry on tracks like “Still Here” (“Hidden like that 30 on my jersey, man I’m gifted”) and “Summer Sixteen,” where he sings about “Golden State running practice at my house,” which Curry explained to ESPN was a reference to a pickup game he played at Drake’s very own home.

Drake even has a tattoo with Curry’s number 30 and the line “gifted” under it, next to another of Durant’s number 35 with the word “snipe” under it, referencing to Durant’s one-time media handle and nickname, Easy Money Sniper. (Worth noting: in the photo, he’s wearing a replica of LeBron James’ high school jersey, another basketball superstar Drake considers a bud.) There’s even video from 2015 of Curry, his wife Ayesha, and Drake catching a late night bite at an In-N-Out Burger.

With his home team Raptors ready to challenge his idols’ Warriors, we thought it an appropriate time to catalog and timeline some of the twists and turns of Drake’s NBA fandom.

Drake’s Basketball Diaries: A Timeline

September 2009: Drake teams with Lil Wayne, Kanye West and Eminem record the track, “Forever,” for the LeBron James documentary, “More Than A Game.”

February 2010: Drake is assistant coach to Magic Johnson at the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, helping a squad that featured Common, Michael Rappaport, Mark Cuban, and Terrence J(enkins). During the weekend Drake chair dances with LeBron James while judging an amateur dunk contest.

March 2010: Drake hugs then-Kentucky (now on the Warriors) star center DeMarcus Cousins during an entire, nearly two-minute post-game interview following Wildcats’ victory over Wake Forest.

August 2010: During an interview with ESPN, Drake says James is “like a brother” and that’s he’s heard James rap and that his “hip-hop knowledge and capabilities are up there.” Says James and Houston’s Chris Paul “are two people that constantly check on me, constantly make sure I’m good.”

Sept 22, 2013: Drake attends Kevin Durant’s birthday party at Avenue in New York City along with Jay-Z and Kanye.

Sept, 29, 2013: Tim Lieweke CEO of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Raptors, announces Drake’s new role as “global ambassador,” a role that developed out of an impromptu chat with Lieweke about things Drake thought could be improved in the building. At the presser he called it, “one of the best days of my life.”