Drake Hogestyn, ‘Days of Our Lives’ Veteran Who Played John Black, Dies at 70

Drake Hogestyn, who played John Black on “Days of Our Lives” for 38 years, has died due to pancreatic cancer.

The actor’s family announced the news in a statement posted to the Instagram account of the long-running soap opera.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn. He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination,” reads the statement. “After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones. He was the most amazing husband, father, papa and actor. He loved performing for the ‘Days’ audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business. We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives.”

Hogestyn first appeared on “Days of Our Lives” on Jan. 24, 1986. He went on to play John Black — the mysterious and heroic spy, mercenary, police officer, private investigator and secret agent — in more than 4,200 episodes of the NBC soap (which, since 2022, has aired episodes on Peacock).

Hogestyn’s credits outside of “Days of Our Lives” included the musical CBS series “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and a handful of TV movies in the 1980s and ’90s, including “Generation,” “Beverly Hills Cowgirl Blues,” “One Stormy Night” and “Night Sins.”

Kassie DePaiva, who played Eve on “Days of Our Lives,” paid tribute to Hogestyn on social media, writing on X, “I’m so saddened by this news. One of the kindest people I have ever worked with. What an amazing life he lived. He will be missed. He made the world a better place.”

