Drake Offers $100,000 to Fan Who Shares News of Completing Chemotherapy

A Drake fan at a show in Nashville, Tennessee, received $100,000 from the artist in early February after he noticed her handmade sign saying she just finished cancer treatments.

Lauren Schwallier told The Tennessean that she underwent five hours of scans at the hospital the day before the concert and nearly opted out of attending the show.

However, the breast cancer survivor decided to push through and celebrate the conclusion of her chemotherapy at Drake’s concert on February 7.

The viral video captures her in the pit of his show holding a paper sign that reads, “NO MO’ CHEMO” on one side and, “JUST FINISHED CHEMO” on the other.

With fellow fans shining their phone flashlights at her sign, Drake spotted it in the crowd.

“I see everybody pointing to this sign and I can’t miss it,” Drake said. “So, bring her to the front real quick. ’Cause this is an important moment.”

Drake then asks the cameras to display her sign on the jumbotron and announces his gift of $100,000, prompting the crowd to erupt into cheers.

Schwallier told Storyful she has received the $100,000 from Drake and is forever grateful for the generous gift.

Schwallier also told Storyful she has since received her scan results from her February 6 appointment, and she is now cancer-free. Credit: Lauren Schwallier via Storyful