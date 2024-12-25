Drake Shares Cozy Christmas Look with Ominous Caption: ‘I Used to Look Up to Some People’

The 'One Dance' rapper has had a months-long feud with Kendrick Lamar and other musicians this year

Drake is bundled up for the holidays.

The "God's Plan" rapper shared some fur jacket-clad photos on Instagram early Christmas morning.

In some shots, the Degrassi alum, 38, wore an extravagant blue Mongolian fur coat while posing in front of snowy pine trees. Other photos in the collection also show Drake in a snowy landscape but he swaps out the long fur coat for a camouflage-printed fleece and black balaclava.

He tagged Cindy Jorgji, a photographer based in the rapper’s hometown of Toronto, Canada, in the photo collection.

Mark Blinch/Getty Drake at Toronto Raptors game

Drake paired the chilly weather photos with a cold caption. “Used to look up to some people then I hit a growth spurt…$$$🎁” he wrote.

2024 has had some public tense moments for the father of one with his ongoing feud with fellow hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar.

The lyrical war began when Lamar, Future and Metro Boomin released "Like That” in March, which quickly rose to be Billboard Hot 100’s No. 1 hit.

In "Like That," the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper took aim at Drake and J. Cole, and a flow of diss tracks has bounced between the artists ever since.

In the months-long feud, Drizzy released songs, like "Push Ups", calling Lamar "pipsqueak," and mocking his previous pop collaborations with Taylor Swift and Maroon 5.

Lamar’s "Not Like Us” — which has become Spotify’s most streamed diss track since its release on May 4 — poked at allegations of Drake and underage girls. "Baka got a weird case, why is he around? Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles," Kendrick raps in the song.

Other celebrities like Rick Ross and Uma Thurman partook in some of the drama.

