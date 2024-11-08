Drake Shares Handwritten Note by His 7-Year-Old Son: 'Thank You for Giving Me Such A Good Life'

The rapper shares son Adonis with French artist Sophie Brussaux

Cole Burston/Getty Images Drake and son Adonis.

Drake is sharing a heartfelt letter written by his 7-year-old son, Adonis.

On Thursday, Nov. 7, the "Family Matters" rapper (born Aubrey Drake Graham), 38, shared a photo to his Instagram Stories that featured a short, sweet letter written by Adonis.

The handwritten note featured blue and red ink, reading: "Thank you for giving me such a good life and a good family. I love you dad." Adonis also finished the letter with some clear delivery instructions: "Adonis to Dad."

Drake/Instagram Adonis' letter to his dad.

The musician is often candid about his relationship with his son, and has shared some of their sweet moments to social media. Just last month, Drake showed off some of the celebrations he organized for Adonis' birthday — including a custom SpongeBob SquarePants-themed party.

At the time, the “One Dance” rapper shared an Instagram post that featured photos of himself and Adonis posing with their arms around each other in front of a Bikini Bottom-inspired backdrop complete with jellyfish and the cartoon’s flower-shaped clouds. SpongeBob-inspired text on the screen read: “Adonis’ 7th Birthday.”

"Big Don. 💘,” Drake wrote as the caption.

Drake/Instagram Adonis with dad Drake at his 7th birthday party.

Drake shares Adonis with French artist Sophie Brussaux. The two have worked on their co-parenting relationship over the years – so much so, the Degrassi alum even declared himself "co-parent of the year” on his track “Champagne Poetry.”

Adonis now splits his time between living in France with his mom and visiting Drake in Los Angeles and Toronto, where the pair enjoy fun daddy-son activities like sitting courtside together at NBA games.

The 7-year-old has also helped creatively with his dad's career. Last October, he stared in Drake's music video for "8 AM in Charlotte" and designed the album cover art for the rapper's For All the Dogs album. A snippet of Adonis' very first rap song, "My Man,” was featured on the LP, on a track titled "Daylight."

In June, Drake also showed off how he, Adonis and his father Dennis celebrated Father's Day in an Instagram post. At the time, the “Passionfruit” musician shared a series of photos with his son and father. In one photo, the trio all wore cowboy hats as they posed together in a field.

"Three generations 💘,” the rapper wrote. “Happy Fathers Day to the ones guiding their daughters and sons."

