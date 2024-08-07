Drake surprises fans with mega music dump

Drake has released a huge folder of previously unseen content which includes three new songs and behind the scenes footage.

Material from studio sessions, audio clips and the fresh tunes were uploaded to website 100gigs, with the Canadian rapper posting a screenshot of the site on his Instagram Story.

The three unreleased songs are titled: It's Up, featuring Young Thug and 21 Savage, Housekeeping Knows, featuring Latto, and Blue Green Red.

The release, which totals just over 100 gigabytes of data, comes after a quiet few months for Drake following his feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Too much Drake?

In one of the folders which references 2016 hit Hotline Bling, Drake is seen explaining the song is named after someone he had a romantic encounter with, whose name he saved in his phone as "Hotline Bling".

We also see various clips from the filming of the music video for the song.

They include Drake dancing in front of a clear background that changes colour, and then watching his dancing back on screen.

Another folder which references Honestly Nevermind shows footage from inside the studio of the production of the 2022 album, in which Drake and his team are reacting to the music.

Also featuring is US rapper 21 Savage, as part of a folder called "HER LOSS", the same name as their 2022 album.

The folder of 25 clips includes behind the scenes footage of the two of them preparing before an interview, and footage from behind the camera operator during a music video.

Fans have been quick to give their reaction to the footage and new music, with a mixed response.

Manisha Asher, from London, tells BBC Newsbeat she likes the way Drake has released his new music.

"It’s quite exciting isn’t it. I’ve always liked Drake, I’ve always loved his old stuff," she says.

"It’s about time we got some of the old Drake back, a lot of his tunes are classics.

"He hasn’t released too much, he’s released the right amount just to give people a little bit of a taste of what him coming back is going to sound like."

And posting on X/Twitter, one fan who was slightly less impressed said: "Why is no one telling Drake one of his main problems is over saturation?"

Another described the release "so bad" and that they were "so done with Drake".

This big release comes months after his feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar reached new levels.

The beef goes back years, but it escalated in May, as the two rappers traded insults in a flurry of new songs.

Drake, who has become the face of mainstream pop-rap, accused Kendrick of selling out and mocked his height, while also levelling more serious allegations of domestic violence (the star has never faced such a claim).

Kendrick responded by calling Drake's music "predictable" and suggested he was addicted to gambling and drugs.

He also accused Drake of "colonising" Southern rap culture for personal gain and made (unsubstantiated) claims about his conduct with young women, which Drake later denied.

The song, Not Like Us, broke Spotify records, becoming the hip-hop song with the most plays in a single day, going on to top the US charts, and reached number six in the UK.

