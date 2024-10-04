Drake University confirms attempted abduction of student
The incident reportedly prompted visitors to seek shelter at a nearby hotel on Wednesday, Oct. 2
Yevheniia Koval, 79, was found unresponsive with "multiple bruises" in May, leading to the arrest of her teenage granddaughter, Sofia Koval
Letcher County Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of District Judge Kevin Mullins
Emily Strite's have been discovered after she was reported missing in April, officials said
Parents have turned their children in following flash mob robberies at several stores in the Los Angeles area, the LAPD says.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A chance for parole was rescinded Wednesday for a former Los Angeles police detective serving a sentence of 27 years to life in the cold-case killing of her ex-boyfriend’s wife in 1986.
HOUSTON (AP) — The sentencing of a former Houston police officer convicted of murder in the deaths of a couple during a 2019 drug raid was put on hold Thursday after he suffered a medical emergency in the courtroom.
A homeless man is on trial accused of the rape and manslaughter of Natalie Shotter.
Jessica Barnes' husband Brandon Barnes has been charged with murder in connection with her death
Federal fisheries officers have seized more than 5,900 kilograms of lobster as well as documents and electronic records during the search of a facility in Shelburne County, N.S.One person has been arrested and is being investigated for potential charges under the Fisheries Act in connection with maintaining a lobster pound without the required licence, according to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans. Social media posts from the federal department said officers obtained a search warrant for t
"This becomes so challenging that I often cry myself to sleep at night."
KELOWNA, B.C. — Police say they have identified five attackers in a violent youth swarming captured on video Friday in Kelowna, B.C.
Nearly 30 years after a six-year-old girl disappeared in Western Arkansas, authorities have identified a suspect in her abduction through DNA evidence.
Mount Royal University's decision to fire a controversial tenured professor in 2021 was disproportionate, even if her conduct did warrant discipline, an arbitrator has ruled.The decision, which runs more than 300 pages, was delivered in July. It concerns 10 grievances filed by the professor, Frances Widdowson, and the Mount Royal Faculty Association, tied to Widdowson's dismissal on Dec. 20, 2021.The hearing took 30 days spread over 10 months as 25 witnesses gave evidence. The hearing included t
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. authorities charged five Chinese nationals with lying and trying to cover their tracks, more than a year after they were confronted in the dark near a remote Michigan military site where thousands of people had gathered for summer drills.
A Toronto police officer is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot while investigating a stopped vehicle on Wednesday.The shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue and the officer was rushed to hospital, police said.The suspect believed to be the shooter was arrested on Wednesday evening, police said, while two other suspects were arrested earlier.A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Association (TPA) said in an email Thursd
Jeffrey Gafoor murdered Lynette White in 1988, but was not jailed until 2003.
WINNIPEG — An Indigenous man convicted of killing a restaurant worker 50 years ago was acquitted Thursday by a judge who called the case a wrongful conviction that involved systemic discrimination.
The teenager, whose name was not released by authorities, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the July death of 48-year-old Octavia Redmond
As Hurricane Helene roared outside, the wind howling and branches snapping, John Savage went to his grandparents' bedroom to make sure they were OK.