The "Dramathon" Is The Perfect Race For Runners Who Love Scotch

There are three things required of anyone entering what might be the best marathon we've ever heard of: an appreciation of rolling Scottish countryside, an appetite for single malt whiskies, and the endurance to run at least 10 kilometers. If you qualify, start stretching those quads and clearing those nasal pathways. Registration for the 2019 Dramathon, a run that takes you between some of Scotland's finest whisky distilleries and rewards you with single malt scotch at the finish line, is now open.

The Dramathon, which happens on October 19, is split into three races: a 10K, a 21K, and a 42K. (There's also a 42K you can split between four runners, like a relay.) The finish line is at Glendfiddich distillery, but each race starts at a different point—the more kilometers you run, the more distilleries you pass. For those athletic enough to take on the full marathon, the reward is passing through Glenfarclas, Ballindalloch, Tamdhu, Knockando, Dalmunach, Aberlour, Balvenie, and Glenfiddich distilleries. Whew.