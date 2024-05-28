Dramatic CCTV shows mum taking photo of daughter having iPhone snatched by teenage robber on bike

This is the dramatic moment a teenage robber snatched a woman’s mobile phone in seconds as she took a happy photo of her daughter in the Square Mile.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, targeted the mother in Goring Street, near Aldgate Underground Station.

He rides up from behind on his bicycle and grabs the device from her hand on Sunday, February 25.

The women are visibly shocked and stand motionless in the street, but then bravely give chase.

The teenager fled the City of London area but Metropolitan Police officers in Bethnal Green stopped him when he attempted to steal more property.

The mugger was arrested and taken to Bethnal Green Police Station.

By that time, the victim’s daughter had set up an old iPhone to track the stolen phone.

She arranged to pick it up but it was severely damaged having been thrown by the snatcher.

At Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, the juvenile pleaded guilty phone theft.

City of London Police near Bank Junction (City of London Police)

He was electronically tagged and JPs imposed a curfew for him to remain at his home for four months between 7pm and 7am.

The thief is excluded from entering the City of London, Westminster, Kensington and Chelsea and Islington.

His parents must pay £1,000 compensation to the victim.

PC Monika Furmanska, from the City of London Police said: “If you commit phone snatching in the City, you can expect to receive a robust response and expect the crime to be caught on our extensive network of cameras.

“In this instance it wasn’t possible for the victims to receive their phone back in the condition it was stolen, but we’re pleased to see the court award compensation for the phone’s worth.

“We’d urge members of the public to be aware of their surroundings when using mobile phones on the streets.

“If you use your phone, stand away from the curb and where possible have your back against a wall or shop front.”