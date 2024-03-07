Dramatic clash in the South China Sea: Philippine boat attacked by Chinese Coast Guard
Tensions escalate as Chinese Coast Guard vessels clash with a Philippine boat on a routine supply mission in the contested waters of the South China Sea on March 5. The dramatic incident, involving collisions and water cannons, raises concerns about the safety of the crew and the ongoing territorial disputes in the region. The Philippines condemns the unprovoked acts, emphasizing the need for peaceful dialogue and respect for international law.