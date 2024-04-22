Dramatic dashcam video shows good Samaritans rush to pull man from burning car

A group of good Samaritans broke into a burning car and rescued a man trapped inside last week − and dramatic dashcam footage captured the moment.

Video shows multiple people gathered around the car attempting to open the burning vehicle to rescue the man stuck in it. After several attempts, they were eventually able to pull him out through the car's window.

The incident took place Thursday around 6:30 p.m. along the I-94, Minnesota State Patrol said. Authorities said that a Honda drifted to the right and struck a light pole and then the guardrail before going up in flames, producing smoke and a large fire.

No injuries were reported, said the State Patrol, but the car's driver, who was the only occupant, was transported to a local hospital in St. Paul for evaluation.

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @saman_shafiq7.

