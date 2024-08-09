Dramatic Debby rescue: Firefighters save kids hanging from branch in fast-moving NC creek

Three Raleigh children got trapped in fast-moving water Thursday, hanging by a tree branch while Tropical Storm Debby turned a backyard creek into a set of churning rapids.

The kids held tightly there for about 30 minutes, unable to cross, until a swift-water team from the Raleigh Fire Department could pluck them from the water and place them safely inside an inflatable boat.

Neighbors watched anxiously from the banks while 30 rescuers fought through powerful, waist-deep water as the soaked children clung to them.

“Even though it’s not deep when the water goes through there, it almost looks like a class 5,” said neighbor Pam Kallam, whose yard has the same creek flowing through it. “The scary thing as a parent is we know how you can get hurt in that situation.”

‘Then it suddenly intensified’

On a normal day, Kallam said, Marsh Creek near Millbrook Road in North Raleigh flows about 4 or 5 feet across, sliding over a granite slab.

But on Thursday, the flooding from Debby got it closer to 10 or 15 feet, attracting five children from a nearby creek who were exploring on their bikes. Kallam warned them to be careful, but the water was still shallow, and the children declared themselves OK.

“At first it was really intriguing,” she said, “then it suddenly intensified.”

Raleigh emergency crews pose with children rescued from Marsh Creek in Raleigh on Thursday.

Of the five who initially crossed the creek, only two were able to return safely. One of them called 911, as did Kallam’s husband, Michael.

Rescued one by one

Raleigh spokeswoman Julia Milstead said a team of 30 responded from the city fire department, along with more who came from Raleigh police and Wake County EMS.

“They were here so fast,” Kallam said.

Rescuers tied a line across the creek and connected the boat to it, pulling the children out one at a time.

They emerged cold, wet and grateful.