Dramatic Footage Shows Flames Consuming Hills in Los Angeles County

Flames from a rapidly spreading wildfire were seen burning hills in Castaic, in Los Angeles County, on Wednesday, January 22, footage shows.

Bernard Deyo captured plumes of smoke rising and the flames as crews battled the inferno.

The blaze, dubbed the Hughes Fire, began on Wednesday near Castaic Lake, north of Santa Clarita, according to Angeles National Forest.

As of Wednesday night, the inferno had consumed 9,400 acres, according to Cal Fire, and remained zero percent contained.

Authorities issued evacuation orders for Castaic and surrounding areas, warning of an “immediate threat to life.” Credit: Bernard Deyo via Storyful