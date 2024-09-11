Dramatic Moment Camera Records Its Own Destruction by Raging Line Fire

A webcam captured its own destruction as it was engulfed by the fast-moving Line Fire raging through San Bernardino County, California, on Tuesday, September 10.

Live footage from an ALERT California webcam shows the wildfire dangerously approaching Keller Peak, before the webcam gets engulfed by flames and smoke.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for San Bernardino County due to the fire.

Evacuation orders and warnings remained in place for parts of the county, as over 65,000 structures were threatened, according to fire officials.

As of Tuesday, the Line fire had burned about 28,000 acres and remained zero percent contained, according to Cal Fire. Credit: ALERTCalifornia | UC San Diego via Storyful