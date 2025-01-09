Dramatic photos show devastation caused by Southern California wildfires in just hours

The Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires started up in Los Angeles County on Tuesday, engulfing nearly 27,000 acres in the blaze as of Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, two others — the Tyler and Woodley fires — erupted nearby on Wednesday. Another erupted Wednesday night in the Hollywood Hills.
Officials are now warning that the situation is likely to get worse. Five people were killed and 150,000 were forced to evacuate.
Dramatic photos from Tuesday and Wednesday help tell the story of how a small fire exploded in hours, leading to disaster in the nation’s second-largest city.
Destructive brush fires are erupting across California as firefighters say there's "no possibility" of containment. The Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, and Woodley fires come as powerful winds slam northwest Los Angeles.
Smoke from the Palisades fire in Los Angeles was billowing over the Santa Monica coastline on January 7, as thousands of people were told to evacuate.Footage filmed by Steve Udoff shows the thick smoke casting a shadow over the beach in Santa Monica.Several severe wildfires burned across the Los Angeles metro area on Tuesday, leading to widespread destruction and large-scale evacuations.The devastating Palisades fire had expanded to over 2,900 acres by Wednesday morning; the Eaton fire had scorched 2,200 acres.The Hurst fire, which ignited around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, had grown to about 500 acres by Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire. Credit: Steve Udoff via Storyful
Actor James Woods fought back tears Wednesday during an interview with CNN as he talked about the devastation in the Palisades fire that destroyed his home. “I thought I’d be stronger than this,” Woods, 77, said, as he teared up during the interview. He talked about how his home in the hillside felt like “Mount …