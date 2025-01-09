Powerful photos reveal dramatic scenes as LA fires rage

At least five different wildfires are still raging around north west Los Angeles, with the latest one engulfing the iconic Hollywood Hills.

Five people are confirmed dead, with more than 130,000 evacuated in what have become the most destructive wildfires in LA's history.

California fire chief David Acuna said there was "zero progress" in containing the fires because of high winds and dry conditions.

Photographers have captured dramatic scenes across the city as firefighters continue to work to control the blazes, which first erupted on Tuesday.

Weary firefighters have been battling the wildfires throughout Tuesday and Wednesday [Allison Dinner/EPA]

California fire chief David Acuna said there had been "zero progress" in containing the fires on Wednesday because of high winds and dry conditions [Caroline Brehman/EPA]

Powerful winds amplified the initial Pacific Palisades fire, which ripped through Malibu and devastated this stretch of the coast [Mike Blake/Reuters]

A thick, hazy smoke could be seen enveloping the city after two days of raging wildfires without an end in sight [Carlin Stiehl/Reuters]

While more localised smoke billowed from the affected areas [Getty Images]

Some residents of the Pacific Palisades have seen certain neighbourhoods reduced to rubble [Etienne Laurent/AP]

People gathered essential supplies with so many forced to flee [Daniel Cole/Reuters]

California Governor Gavin Newsom said that more than 1400 firefighters have been deployed to tackle the "unprecedented" fires [Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register]

The fires have spread north and east over Wednesday, with the Sunset Fire burning in the Hollywood Hills [Mario Tama/Getty Images]

As firefighters worked to contain the fires on Sunset Boulevard [Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images]

Residents rushed to save important items as their homes burned - this picture shows a man calmly removing the US flag flying in his cousing's front garden [David Swanson/Reuters]

Animals have also been taken to safety, with the Los Angeles Equestrian Center forced to evacuate from Burbank [Carlin Stiehl/Reuters]

Some areas of the Pacific Palisades still burned into Wednesday, pictured here a blaze on La Cruz Drive [Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register]

This followed huge efforts to tackle the initial Pacific Palisades fires on Tuesday [Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images]

Wind gusts of more than 80mph (126km/h) fanned the flames on Tuesday, with winds still high on Wednesday [David Swanson/AFP]

The fires caused many dramatic scenes as debris blew through residential areas on Tuesday [Ringo Chiu/Reuters]

Los Angeles County firefighters took up positions to tackle the blaze on Tuesday [Caroline Brehman/EPA]

While police officers were out on the streets, escorting people to safety and aiding evacuation efforts [Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images]

More than 130,000 people have been ordered to evacuate the area as of Wednesday [Caroline Brehman/EPA]

Beachfront homes lit up with orange hues along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Tuesday [David Crane/Los Angeles Daily News]

And firefighters had to dodge residents evacuating areas affected by the fires [Caroline Brehman/EPA]

Water cannons have been deployed across the city to extinguish the flames [Caroline Brehman/EPA]

The usually iconic-looking palm trees of Los Angeles have bent and burned in the wake of the wildfires [Josh Edelson/AFP]

Helicopters have been working alongside fire officers to try and stop the spread across hilly, wooded areas of west LA [David Swanson/AFP]

Top image shows an onlooker in front of a burning building at the site of the Eaton Fire in Altadena on Wednesday.