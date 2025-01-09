Powerful photos reveal dramatic scenes as LA fires rage

Elon Musk will host the leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) on X on Thursday, stoking concerns in Berlin and Brussels about possible meddling by the U.S. billionaire in campaigning for Germany's Feb. 23 national election. Musk last year used X and his vast wealth to help get Republican Donald Trump re-elected U.S. president. Now he is becoming vocal in his support for far-right and anti-establishment parties across Europe.
Jimmy Carter, who considered himself an outsider even as he sat in the Oval Office as the 39th U.S. president, will be honored Thursday with the pageantry of a funeral at Washington National Cathedral before a second service and burial in his tiny Georgia hometown.
30,000 people have been told to evacuate their homes as firefighters battled the wildfires, which were spreading fast due to high winds. Footage showed the flames tearing through houses in LA's Altedena, Burbank, Malibu and Pacific Palisades neighborhoods.
The injury to striker Evanlison is a "big blow" and Bournemouth must "go and get someone else" in the January transfer window, says former Cherries defender Joe Partington. Evanilson has had surgery on a broken bone in his foot, with no timescale yet put on his return. "People had a few question marks over Evanilson at the start of the season when his performances were good but it didn't look like he would necessarily be that goalscorer that they needed and had lost with Dominic Solanke's move to Spurs," Partington told BBC Radio Solent's Cherries: Unpicked podcast.
STORY: ::January 7, 2024::Pacific Palisades, California::Wildfire rages through LA's Pacific Palisades,forcing evacuations as flames threaten homesThe size of the fire grew sixfold in a matter of hours on Tuesday.Witnesses reported a number homes on fire with flames nearly scorching their cars when people fled the hills of Topanga Canyon, as the fire spread from there down to the Pacific Ocean.
President-elect Trump blamed California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for the massive wildfires that are blazing through the Los Angeles area, arguing he should have signed a declaration to pump more water through California to prevent the situation. “Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions…
Wildfires began breaking out in Southern California Tuesday morning as a life-threatening, widespread windstorm that could be one of the most destructive to hit the region in over a decade roars to life and creates extremely dangerous fire weather conditions.
A fast-moving brush fire that erupted Tuesday in Los Angeles threatened homes and sent thousands of residents fleeing, prompting city and state officials to declare a state of emergency. Meanwhile, a second rapidly spreading blaze broke out several hours later, spurring more evacuations, as dangerous winds continued to sweep Southern California late into the evening. The Pacific Palisades fire, which had grown to nearly 3,000 acres by 6:30 p.m. local time, was first reported before 11 a.m. and quickly prompted thousands of evacuations across the region and into Malibu.
Actor Steve Guttenberg was spotted helping clear a path for Los Angelenos to evacuate from the celebrity haven of Pacific Palisades as a dangerous wildfire, exacerbated by windstorms, forced at least 30,000 people in the area to evacuate. The fast-burning wildfire in Los Angeles broke out on Tuesday morning, as the region faced a “life-threatening” windstorm caused by the notorious Santa Ana winds. The blaze has burned at least 1,262 acres, according to the most recent update from CalFire. As th
The Ford government is set to offer rebates for home renovations and new appliances to improve energy efficiency in Ontario homes. As CBC’s Lane Harrison explains, this is part of a new home renovation savings program.
“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill and Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis are among those whose homes are at risk as fires continue to break out across Los Angeles, causing more than 30,000 people to flee the Pacific Palisades as well as parts of Malibu and Santa Monica. Hamill posted an update on his Instagram on …