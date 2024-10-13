Dreary, wet forecast includes a marked chill in southern Ontario

After a pleasant start to the Thanksgiving long weekend in southern Ontario, it all goes downhill from here.

A noticeably chilly pattern will descend on the Great Lakes Sunday and Monday, bringing the region some of the coldest temperatures we’ve seen since spring, along with some rain, gusty winds and even a bit of snow, however brief, for some of the higher elevations. Ready or not, October snows can happen!

There is a higher level of uncertainty on precipitation coverage across southern Ontario on Sunday and Monday, due to the uncertainty of a developing low-pressure system and being on the outer fringe of a storm track. However, make sure you are dressed warmly if you're planning on venturing outdoors, even if it's just to get to your parked vehicle.

Sunday: Raw, dreary day on tap

Conditions won’t be that pleasant during the day on Sunday. A raw, northeasterly wind, with gusts of 30-60 km/h, will develop throughout the Golden Horseshoe as a centre of low pressure tracks near Lake Erie.

Ontario precipitation timing Sunday_Oct. 13

Folks around Niagara and Lake Erie can expect the heaviest precipitation, but forecasters expect some showers to push into the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), as well.

Precipitation should fall in the form of rain, but heavier precipitation at higher elevations could force a touch of wet snow to briefly mix in with the rain.

Monday: Chilliest day since April

There could even be wintry-mix conditions along the Highway 401 corridor near Brockville and Cornwall early Monday morning as temperatures hover just a few degrees above zero.

By Monday afternoon, the precipitation risk diminishes across the GTA as the low-pressure centre moves eastward, but continues to pester eastern Ontario.

Ontario wind gustsMonday morning

Temperatures will struggle to reach double digits through southern Ontario, with even chillier temperatures under more organized precipitation in eastern areas.

Last day we had a single-digit highs for some select communities:

April 25 - Toronto, Hamilton

April 25 - Kingston

April 30 - Ottawa

April 24 - Windsor

Ontario's last single-digit highs in 2024

Temperatures will struggle to reach the double digits throughout southern Ontario, with even chillier readings expected beneath more organized precipitation across eastern portions of the province.

If Toronto fails to hit 10°C on Monday, it'll be our first day mired in the single digits since April 25. Ottawa is looking at its coldest day since April 5.

Ontario precipitation timing Monday

By late Monday, lake-effect showers will snake down from Georgian Bay and Lake Huron, providing scattered activity through Tuesday. With that comes the risk of some mixed precipitation for some higher-elevation areas in the escarpment, towards cottage country. Some flurries are expected heading into Tuesday.

It looks like the Dundalk Highlands (elevation 526 metres), north of Orangeville and Algonquin, Ont., are at risk for a coating of snowfall through Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Ontario forecast conditions Tuesday morning

Temperatures hovering a couple of degrees above freezing through the overnight hours across higher terrain mean there is uncertainty in precipitation type, although it is unlikely for significant snowfall totals anywhere across southern Ontario.

Thumbnail courtesy of Getty Images.

