These Are The Drastic Steps Trans People Are Taking To Stay Safe When Dating

This is what it's like to date as a trans person in the UK. Maskot via Getty Images/Maskot

If you want an idea of what it’s like to live as a trans person in the UK in 2025, you only need to look at these sobering statistics from LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall.

A simple act so many of us take for granted, such as walking down the street, leaves trans people wondering whether they will remain safe. According to the charity, two in five trans people (41%) have experienced a hate crime or incident because of their gender identity.

Meanwhile, in the workplace, one in four trans people feel the need to hide their gender identity, and in healthcare, nearly half of trans people (45%) said their GP did not have a good understanding of their needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

While these statistics are staggering, they barely scratch the surface of how difficult it can be for trans people to live normal lives in the UK – and with growing anti-trans rhetoric spearheaded by the president of the United States, it is a scary time for the community.

Transphobic hate crime has been rising faster than against any other group, with Home Office figures showing a 186% rise in transphobic hate crime reports in England and Wales between 2018-2023.

And now new research from the dating experts at Feeld, in collaboration with Dr Apryl Williams from the University of Michigan, has revealed that the dating world can also be an intimidating space if you’re trans – with people taking drastic steps to ensure their safety.

The steps trans people take to stay safe when dating

In their State of Dating Vol. 2 report, Feeld revealed that queer daters are 80% more likely to prefer online connections for safety compared to heterosexual daters – and for trans people, this is a matter of safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the people that Feeld spoke with, 83% of trans, non-binary, and genderqueer respondents admitted they prefer online dating over offline, citing safety concerns.

Of course, online dating is nothing new and in a post-pandemic world, we are more aware than ever of connecting with each other digitally, from a distance.

The really alarming statistic, however, was that 66% of trans and gender nonconforming respondents reported seeking connections outside their immediate geographical area to avoid unsafe offline spaces.

There were some positive takeaways from the report – Feeld did find that online platforms that prioritise marginalised groups do provide a sense of safety to members.

“Digital spaces can offer safer opportunities for self-exploration and connection, but only when built with intentionality and equity,” said Dr Williams.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Online platforms like Feeld demonstrate that when apps are designed with marginalised communities in mind, they not only create inclusive environments but also redefine how safer intimacy can be cultivated in a hybrid world.”

While there are plenty of challenges facing trans people, Stonewall reiterates that “being trans in no way means you’re going to have a bad life”.

The charity adds: “Trans people around the UK have rich, rewarding lives, careers, families and relationships, just like any other group of people.”

Help and support:

The Gender Trust supports anyone affected by gender identity | 01527 894 838

Mermaids offers information, support, friendship and shared experiences for young people with gender identity issues | 0208 1234819

LGBT Youth Scotland is the largest youth and community-based organisation for LGBT people in Scotland. Text 07786 202 370

Gires provides information for trans people, their families and professionals who care for them | 01372 801554

Depend provides support, advice and information for anyone who knows, or is related to, a transsexual person in the UK

Related...