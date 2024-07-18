Drea de Matteo Reveals Her 13-Year-Old Son Edits Her OnlyFans Photos for Her: 'Sorry Guys'

The 'Sopranos' alum shares her son and daughter Alabama, 16, with her musician ex Shooter Jennings

Monica Morgan/WireImage Drea de Matteo

Drea de Matteo is using a little in-house help to edit her OnlyFans photos.

While appearing on the Not Today, Pal podcast, the Sopranos alum, 52, shared that her 13-year-old son Waylon "Blackjack" edits her OnlyFans photos for her. De Matteo shares her son and her 16-year-old daughter Alabama with her musician ex Shooter Jennings.

Speaking with podcast hosts Robert Iler and Jamie-Lynn Sigler about how she's been pursuing girl-on-girl content for her OnlyFans account, de Matteo begins apologizing to her kids, who are on the other side of the door.

“Blackjack and Alabama. My kids are out there. I’m sorry guys. I’m really sorry. But they know," De Matteo says.

"Before you start, your son was outside saying he edits your OnlyFans photos," Iler tells de Matteo.

“Oh yeah. He’s like, ‘So what do you want me to do with the bikini line here?’ ” the mom of two says.

“Yeah, so you don’t have to apologize to them, I don’t think," Iler responds.

“No. But they don’t see the girl shots. But I do go over that with them before I ever put them out," De Matteo explains. "I was like, ‘Are you okay with this?’ Because it’s like, if I were to do it in a movie, because I would make out with girls in movies all day long before I’d even make out with boys.”

Last September, de Matteo opened up to Fox News about her decision to join OnlyFans, noting that it was something she pursued with the blessing of her kids.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Drea de Matteo

Despite getting backlash from the internet, the actress said her kids encouraged her to join the platform.

"My kids were the ones that were like, ‘Do it.’ She’ll [Alabama] edit the pictures, too, because they want certain things that we haven't been able to do,” she said.

“I used to have a lot of money. And then, all of a sudden, I went from being allowed to work to never being allowed to work again. I was never the kind of actor that took jobs just to stay in the business. I literally took jobs to feed my family.”

She added: "So, when people make nasty comments about why I would have done that, my response is, 'Damn straight, I hope you're never in the f---ing position I'm in. I take care of an entire family and a lot of other people who depend on me.'"

