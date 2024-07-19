Drea De Matteo Says Her 13-Year-Old Son Helps Edit Her OnlyFans Content

Drea de Matteo’s presence on OnlyFans is very much a family effort.

The “Sopranos” and “Sons of Anarchy” actor made waves when she joined the subscription-based adult streaming site last year. Appearing on the “Not Today, Pal” podcast this week, she revealed that her 13-year-old son, Waylon, sometimes helps edit her content.

“He’s like, ‘So what do you want me to do with the bikini line here?’” De Matteo told her “Sopranos” costars Robert Iler and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who co-host the podcast.

As far as what content she permits Waylon and his 16-year-old sister, Alabama, to view, she draws the line at images that include other models, even if they aren’t much racier than a love scene from one of her film or TV roles.

Drea de Matteo, center, with her son Waylon and daughter Alabama. Mike Coppola via Getty Images

A New York native, de Matteo has been in the headlines recently for criticizing celebrities who have endorsed President Joe Biden, though she has stopped short of publicly endorsing his Republican rival, former President Donald Trump.

When she joined OnlyFans in 2023, she said she saw it as a way to generate income after being passed over for Hollywood roles because of her vocal opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

She said her “original goal” on the site was to launch a podcast that would be cohosted by her boyfriend, Robby Staebler, and focused on politics and current affairs.

“We wanted to do it there because it wouldn’t be censored, and everything was being censored,” she said. “We have no freedom of speech anymore.”

The actor quickly shifted to more steamy content, and though she said she has thus far steered clear of full frontal nudity or X-rated acts on the site, she’s come to regard her OnlyFans work as a “political statement” nonetheless.

“I had to give myself the narrative that this is the only way I can fight for my freedom right now, and that’s basically to be naked. To be naked with my beliefs and my politics and what I want for my kids’ future, and I think that people are so afraid right now to speak their minds.”

Watch Drea de Matteo’s “Not Today, Pal” interview below. Her comments on OnlyFans begin around the 33:30 mark.

