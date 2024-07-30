Dream flights for veterans, flying WWII open air biplane over Waukesha County
The Dream Flights Foundation and Capri Communities gave eight veterans the opportunity to fly in World War II biplanes.
Three submarines were deployed at once as Russia attempts to keep its surface ships out of harm's way.
The US sunk a 39,000-ton ship with a low-cost bomb. China criticized the exercise, calling it a show of power and questioning its effectiveness.
The video is as triumphant as it is gruesome. Rebel fighters, rifles slung over their shoulders, step among more than a dozen bodies strewn across the sand and rocks. Off camera, the pop of gunshots can be heard.
The Army has stopped paying wages and allowances to a U.S. soldier sentenced last month to nearly four years in a Russian penal colony and may prosecute him if he returns to the United States, U.S. officials said. Gordon Black, a 34-year-old staff sergeant, was convicted in Russia of theft and threatening murder. He was also having an extramarital affair - prohibited in the U.S. military - with a Russian woman named Alexandra Vashchuk, who he met during a deployment in South Korea.
The US is giving Ukraine advanced missiles and bombs to pair with F-16s, boosting Kyiv's air capabilities, per The Wall Street Journal.
Ukraine's success with US-made Patriot missile systems prompted US-Japan agreement in Tokyo to expand production.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have overrun two front-line villages in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, a Ukrainian army sergeant said Monday, after relentless assaults that are part of a Kremlin summer push to overwhelm battlefield defenses there.
Russia has raised recruitment bonuses to $22,000 to attract more soldiers, placing it on par with the US military's basic bonus of $15,000.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send $1.7 billion in military aid to Ukraine, officials announced on Monday, including an array of munitions for air defense systems, artillery, mortars and anti-tank and anti-ship missiles.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday its forces have captured the settlement of Pivdenne in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, the latest target of Moscow's slow but grinding push through the industrial Donbas area. Pivdenne, which Russia calls by its Soviet-era name of Leninskoe, adjoins Toretsk, a Ukrainian stronghold and coal mining town towards which Russia began pushing in June.
Conflict analysts at the Royal United Services Institute think tank described the challenges Israel faced in Gaza during fall 2023.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's navy began planned exercises involving most of its fleet in the Arctic and Pacific oceans as well and the Baltic and Caspian seas, the defence ministry said on Tuesday. Russia is considered by most military analysts to have the world's third most powerful navy after those of the United States and China, and Russia has a significant ballistic-missile nuclear submarine fleet. The Russian drills, which include 20,000 personnel and 300 ships, will test the readiness and capabilities of the navy at all levels, the ministry said.
"The size of the Russian Black Sea Naval Fleet has proved no match for Ukraine's maritime innovations," the UK Ministry of Defence has said.
ISTANBUL (AP) — A senior Turkish official on Monday accused the Israeli government of trying to “hide your war crimes” by targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after he seemingly threatened to invade Israel.
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea appears to have received assistance from Russia for its failed attempt in May to launch a reconnaissance satellite, South Korean lawmakers said on Monday, citing the country's spy agency. North Korea had said it used a new "liquid oxygen and petroleum engine" in the satellite, which exploded minutes after lift-off. But Seoul's National Intelligence Service (NIS) told lawmakers that there were no signs of North Korea having developed such an engine, and it was possibly from Russia.
KYIV (Reuters) -Russian forces are focusing their heaviest assaults near Ukraine's strategic eastern city of Pokrovsk, Kyiv said on Monday, as Moscow bears down on a key Ukrainian supply route more than 29 months since its full-scale invasion. Fighting on the Pokrovsk front was the fiercest anywhere in the war-scarred east, the General Staff said in a regular battlefield update, adding that Ukraine had fought off 52 Russian assaults there in the last 24 hours. Pokrovsk, a transport hub with a pre-war population of 61,000, lies on a main road that serves as an important supply route to other embattled Ukrainian-held outposts, such as the towns of Chasiv Yar and Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region.
The Hezbollah commander who the Israeli military says it killed in an airstrike Tuesday had been blamed by Israel for a deadly weekend rocket attack and was accused by the U.S. of orchestrating the 1983 bombing in Beirut that killed 241 American servicemen. A statement from Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the target of the strike, Fouad Shukur, was behind the Saturday rocket attack on the town of Majdal Shams that killed 12 young people in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights of Syria. Hezbollah, which denied it was behind the Majdal Shams attack, didn't confirm that Shukur was the target of Tuesday's airstrike or that he was killed.
The graduates are the first US-made fighter jet pilots trained in the nation since the centre was operationalised.
It’s the same model of attack aircraft that made a memorable appearance in the blockbuster film “Top Gun” starring Tom Cruise
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had travelled to the frontline area of Vovchansk in the northeastern Kharkiv region near the Russian border, where Moscow's forces have been trying to break through. Russian troops opened a new front in the north of the region in May, rapidly making inroads up to 10 km (6 miles). Ukraine's military later halted the offensive, one of the main thrusts of which had pushed towards the town of Vovchansk.