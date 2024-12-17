‘Dream Productions’ Premiere Spins 5.6M Views In 5 Days

Goodbye anxiety, hello joy! Pixar’s Dream Productions is off to a promising start on Disney+.

The first episode drove 5.6M views globally in the first five days of viewing, making it the streamer’s biggest animated series premiere since What If…? debuted in 2021, according to the Walt Disney Company.

More from Deadline

As a reminder, Disney defines “views” as total stream time divided by runtime, similar to Netflix. Disney didn’t release numbers for the premiere of What if…? three years ago. However, in March, the company did reveal that X-Men ’97 had beaten that milestone with 4M views in 5 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dream Productions blew past that, up 40% from X-Men ’97’s 5-day tally, which indicates quite a strong performance for the miniseries, at least relative to the streamer’s other animated content.

The four-episode miniseries, which dropped on December 11, explores the inner workings of the studio behind Riley’s dreams.

It comes on the heels of Inside Out 2′s monster year, becoming the highest-grossing animated film of all time. It’s also the top film premiere on Disney+ this year.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.