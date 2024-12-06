Pixar's new Disney+ show will dive into the world of dreams and nightmares

Ready to return to the world of Inside Out? Pixar is expanding its emotion-packed franchise with Dream Productions, a new spin-off show heading to Disney+.

The four-episode series will land on Disney's streaming service on Wednesday, 11 December, just months after Inside Out 2 was released. The record-breaking sequel dived back into the mind of Riley, the teenage protagonist, as she grappled with emotions such as Joy, Sadness and Anxiety.

But how will Dream Productions fit into the Inside Out universe? Here's everything you need to know about the show.

Is Dream Productions a sequel to Inside Out 2?

Paula Persimmon and Xeni are paired up to direct Riley's dreams. (Disney/Pixar)

No, Pixar's Dream Productions is not a sequel to Inside Out 2. It will take place between the events of the original Inside Out and Inside Out 2.

Like both films, it will be set inside Riley's mind following her family's relocation from Minnesota to San Francisco. The high-concept show should fit neatly into the Inside Out timeline: Riley turns 12 at the end of the first film, while the sequel picks up a year later, as she's preparing to start high school.

The Disney+ show will focus on the "inner workings" of Dream Productions, the Hollywood-style studio that creates Riley's dreams and nightmares. Another key difference is that it will be framed a mockumentary, so will lean into a more comedic tone.

The official synopsis reads: "Riley is growing up and when her memories need some extra processing, Joy and the rest of the Core Emotions send them to Dream Productions.

"Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon faces a nightmare of her own: Trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni, a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams."

The studio has billed the spin-off show as a "limited series", which suggests there will not be a second season.

However, it could pave the way for a possible Inside Out 3, which has yet to be green-lit by the animation giant. The threequel would likely follow directly on from Inside Out 2 by exploring Riley's adventures at school.

Is there a trailer for Dream Productions?

The two-minute trailer for Pixar's new mockumentary mini-series reintroduces Inside Out fans to Riley and her warring emotions. The clip also teases conflict between the "dream makers" tasked with crafting Riley's dreams and nightmares every night. Watch it below.

Who is in the cast of Dream Productions?

Wine Country star Paula Pell voices Paula Persimmon. (Disney/Pixar)

The good news it that many familiar Inside Out cast members will return for Dream Productions. Child star Kensington Tallman will be back to voice protagonist Riley, after taking over the role from Kaitlyn Dias in Inside Out 2.

Amy Poehler, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black and Phyllis Smith will all reprise their roles as Riley's core emotions: Joy, Disgust, Fear, Anger and Sadness, respectively.

The IT Crowd star Richard Ayoade will provide the voice of Xeni, while Wine Country's Paula Pell will play fellow director Paula Persimmon. Other stars will include Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph and Toy Story 4's Ally Maki.

Concept art for Pixar's Dream Productions. (Disney/Pixar)

Dream Productions will be written by Mike Jones, who penned Pixar's existential Soul and coming-of-age flick Luca.

Pete Docter, who directed the original Inside Out, said the series would showcase "Pixar creativity at its finest". He added: "Dream Productions offers up a treasure trove of jokes and fun as it digs deeper into one of our favorite parts of the first film, the making of Riley's dreams."

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said it would be "unique and bold, unlike anything we’ve done before" and would explore "power of dreams and how they affect us in our waking life".

The only other Pixar franchises to have landed their own spin-off shows are Toy Story, Monsters Inc. and Cars.

Dream Productions will be released on Disney+ on 11 December