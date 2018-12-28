DreamHack Open Comes to Rio for the First Time in 2019

The DreamHack Open is stopping in Rio de Janeiro for the first time ever in 2019, and tickets go on sale Jan. 5, the city announced on Friday.

The Rio de Janeiro State eSports Federation confirmed the three-year contract and believes it’s an opportunity to increase the number of competitions within the city.

DreamHack, which launched in 2012, is an annual esports circuit for the online shooter “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.” Rio is the first of seven stops and takes place Apr. 19-21 at the Olympic Park. Another new location, the Netherlands, will host the event in October.

“Visiting new places is always our goal, and with new stages in Brazil and the Netherlands, we are sure next year will be unforgettable,” said DreamHack’s Michael Van Driel.

Here is the full 2019 DreamHack schedule:

DreamHack Rio, Brazil – Apr. 19 – Apr. 21, 2019

DreamHack Tours, France – May 17 – May 19, 2019

DreamHack Summer, Jönköping, Sweden – Jun. 15 – Jun. 17, 2019

DreamHack Montreal, Canada – Sept. 6 – Sept. 8, 2019

DreamHack Rotterdam, Netherlands – Oct. 18 – Oct. 20, 2019

DreamHack Atlanta, Georgia, USA – Nov. 15- Nov. 17, 2019

DreamHack Winter, Jönköping, Sweden, Nov. 29 – Dec. 1, 2019

Teams who want to participate in the circuit can join up in two ways: through an invitation or by qualifying through online tournaments. A total of eight teams will compete during the open for a $100,000 USD prize pool.

Each tournament will broadcast online via Twitch, along with additional digital and traditional broadcast partners.

