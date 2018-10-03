This Dreamy Delicata Squash Pasta is October's #EpiRecipeClub Pick

Every month, we pick one perfect-for-right-now recipe and invite the entire Epicurious community to cook it with us—and share a photo of it on Instagram. Those that do join the #EpiRecipeClub.

It's fall, which means it's the beginning of decorative gourd season (!) and the end of seeing-your-coworkers-in-sandals season (!!). And, most importantly, it's winter squash season!

Enter: this pasta dish. It's bucatini (better than spaghetti, do not @ me) tossed with delicata squash, sage-y brown butter, and enough parmesan and breadcrumbs to make it as appropriate for Saturday night as it is on a Tuesday.

Delicata is my personal favorite winter squash—it's sweet, not too starchy in texture (sorry, kabocha), and the skin is so thin, you don't have to worry about peeling it before you get cooking. And if you cut it into rounds before scooping out the seeds, it makes for a very dramatic presentation. If you're more of an acorn squash person, you can use that instead—or peeled butternut squash, or pumpkin.

The commenters on this recipe have even more suggestions for going off-recipe: one swapped out the long noodles for short pasta like fusilli, and another added nutmeg to the brown butter to double-down on nuttiness. Someone else threw some chopped walnuts in along with the breadcrumbs. Yet another cook suggests putting an egg on top of this carb-on-carb-on-carb situation.

And you? Show us your adjustments, or show us how you stayed true to the recipe. Just show us, and you can be part of the club.

Here's the recipe:

Pasta with Delicata Squash and Sage-Brown Butter

...And here's the how-to video, for all you visual types: