How to dress ‘smart casual’ for men? This independent London label offers a solution

Struggle with smart casual?

Batch Ldn is the independent brand hailing “a solution”: herringbone wool and brushed cotton suits designed with signature chore-style jackets and tailored trousers. Everything comes made-to-order, available in neutral shades from navy to chocolate, with two-piece suits starting at £395. You’ll have to wait four to eight weeks for the outfit to be made — but with “Savile Row quality at 50 per cent of the price”, its founders are banking on people understanding it’s worth it.

The Batch offering (Batch)

They are Julian Osborne and Sam Matanle, both 30, who two and a half years ago set out to do a fashion brand differently, leaving their jobs in brand and operations management with little experience in the industry — and have enjoyed a promising start. This December they opened their 2000sq ft flagship store at 9–11 Shorts Gardens, off Seven Dials, Covent Garden, having signed a 10 year lease.

ADVERTISEMENT

Batch’s genesis? “Sam came to me in the summer of 2022 with a problem: he couldn't find a decent casual suit,” says Osborne, a larger in hand and sinking into one of the worn leather sofas of their newly furnished shop, which is also replete with a huge dressing suite (they offer bookable fitting and styling sessions) and coffee shop.

Julian Osborne and Sam Matanle at the new Batch flagship, 9–11 Shorts Gardens (Batch)

The dressing suite (Batch)

“We saw an opportunity,” he continues. “The traditional suit had become overly formal, only for certain occasions — and those occasions were becoming few and far between. We wanted to create an outfit more versatile and more appropriate for the modern day.”

Their customers are predominantly men — the best known count Top Boy’s Ashley Walters, comedian Romesh Ranganathan, Diary of a CEO host Steven Bartlett as well as Ant and Dec — but Batch offers a tempting women’s range, including a kick flare that looks great on boys, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The demographic is wide in that we've got 18 year old female customers and 70 year old men as well, however the target is 28 to 45 year olds working and living in London that have a need to dress smart casually quite regularly.”

They appreciate the long wait time is quite unique, and could be off putting. “We wouldn’t have considered ourselves particularly conscientious shoppers, but we wanted to set Batch up in a way that tried to be sustainable. Six out of 10 items that are made every single year end up in landfill within 12 months — that’s ridiculous,” Osbourne says.

“So, we decided to exclusively make all of our garments made-to-order. This is where the conversation around sustainability is quite interesting: it is not a strong enough motivating factor for people to buy clothes. Our process is sustainable because it eliminates waste, but the wait also means we can charge significantly less for high quality luxury garments, which are handmade in London with fine Italian fabrics.”

(Batch)

“Our suits retail at £395. For that level of quality in terms of production and raw materials, a traditional fashion brand would probably charge north of £1000,” he says. The heavier, herringbone wool styles start at £595, while linen shirts are £135. The next products on the menu for 2025 will be wax canvas and herringbone overcoats, Osbourne promises.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We've also got big ambitions to host lots of regular events and collaborate with a host of brands this year,” he says. They already sell G.H. Bass loafers in store to finish the look.

It works well inside, looks polished for a space kitted out on a relative shoe string (about £50,000), and I have little doubt the majority of potential shoppers will be tempted by the smart set of shop staff walking them through the process. They won’t feel hard done by when their suit arrives a month or so later, either. As Osborne puts it: “You get an investment piece — one you're going to wear and treasure for a long time.”

batchldn.com, 9-11 Short’s Gardens, WC2

Lead image by Sean Newton @sseannewtonn