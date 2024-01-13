Dresses worn by Diana, Sarah Jessica Parker head to auction
A cocktail dress worn by Princess Diana and two famous looks worn by Sarah Jessica Parker on "Sex and the City" are hitting the auction block at Julien's Auctions. (Jan. 12)
A cocktail dress worn by Princess Diana and two famous looks worn by Sarah Jessica Parker on "Sex and the City" are hitting the auction block at Julien's Auctions. (Jan. 12)
Pierce Brosnan headed out for dinner with his son, Dylan, and wife Keely Shaye Smith, and his son was the spitting image of a younger Pierce back from his James Bond days
In a chat about her career and beliefs, Julia Roberts says she’s had a “G-rated career” as she’s refused to strip for her movies as part of a conscious “choice”.
Simon Cowell has just expanded his family in the most adorable way possible. See details.
"I am the only one who gets to wear tight pants in this town, you got it?!" the actor jokingly told Fallon
Taylor Swift can rest easy knowing that a self-professed Swiftie is hosting the show this year.
Jennifer Lawrence noticed Robert De Niro's alleged discomfort at her rehearsal dinner and asked him to go home, she recalled in a recent interview.
A certified slay.
Alongside campaigns from fashion brands starring our favorite celebs and influencers, it's the...
Prince Harry's memoir Spare made headlines in January last year when it went on sale early. See all the things Prince Harry said about Princess Kate in the bombshell novel. See details.
After 'GMA' star Michael Strahan revealed his daughter Isabella's cancer diagnosis, his former co-host Sara Haines got emotional about it on 'The View.'
The late Queen’s death at Balmoral on September 8 2022 was described by Sir Edward Young in a memo.
Swift wore a Sweet Jane Olive Mini Dress from designer Jade Robertson’s Little Lies store on Wednesday
Jenna Ortega's outfit for the premiere of her new film 'Miller's Girl' was both sexy and chic, featuring a white Valentino dress with floral nipple pasties.
The actor's movie 'Still: A Michael J. Fox Story' received the National Board of Review's best documentary award on Thursday
Roberts recalled fun trivia about her character's attire in the classic 1990 rom-com to 'British Vogue' while recounting her 'Life in Looks'
The singer shares some truly "Savage Confessions."
Malti Marie celebrates her second birthday later this month
The show's co-creators addressed Behar's recent claims during the PEOPLE X IHG 'Ted Lasso' event on Thursday
“I was just like, smelling his cologne, and I started like, breathing in the same rhythm as him,” the Golden Globe winner told Jimmy Kimmel.
These boots are made for…teasing Swifties?