Drew Barrymore & Adam Sandler's Daughters Watched Their Movie Together

Drew Barrymore just experienced a Hollywood milestone — but it's one that folks wouldn't expect.

The media personality has starred in plenty of movies throughout her life, with some major ones alongside fellow actor Adam Sandler. Well, during the November 4 taping of The Drew Barrymore Show, she surprised viewers by revealing an interesting fact about one of her daughters. While speaking with Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage stars Emily Osment and Montana Jordan, she shared how her daughter discovered her 2004 romantic comedy 50 First Dates. What's more, she decided to watch it while hanging out with one of Adam's daughters, and they had an interesting reaction to their parents' movie that Drew didn't see coming.

"My daughter and Adam's daughter were watching [50 First Dates] at my house the other night," she explained in a clip posted on YouTube. "I was like, 'Why are you guys watching this? Don't you get enough of me and your dad?' And they were just so happy and I was like, 'Oh, but this is so sweet and wonderful.'"

Although Drew didn't call out which one of her or Adam's daughters got into their filmography, she did express how amazing it was for her kids to be getting into the earlier part of her long-standing acting career.

"It is!" she added when asked about how cool it was to see her daughter watch 50 First Dates. "Because your kids will — a lot of the time — reject so many things about you that when you see them embracing something, you're like, 'Oh, how fantastic!'"

It's incredible to think Drew and Adam have kids that are old enough to watch and appreciate their movies! And let's not forget, the duo have starred in a few films together over the years.

As fans may remember, Drew and Adam's movie collaborations began with the 1998 film The Wedding Singer. Working on the project cemented their friendship, and it led to starring in 50 First Dates six years later. The last time they were onscreen together was for the 2014 film Blended — and she's very interested in reuniting with him for another movie.

"I'm so busy talking to him and Jennifer Aniston about doing a threefer, if you will," she told People in February 2024, referencing how Adam and Jennifer also have a film collaboration. "I really want to make it happen. Timing is everything."



So sweet!

