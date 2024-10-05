Drew Barrymore and Chloë Sevigny reveal they shared ‘sexiest’ bathroom kiss in the ‘90s

Drew Barrymore and Chloë Sevigny revealed they shared a steamy kiss in a bathroom in the ‘90s.

In a Wednesday (2 October) episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 49-year-old talk show host revealed that back in the ‘90s, she and the Monsters star, also 49, once hung out at the Los Angeles Sunset Marquis Hotel.

“We had a really amazing hang time at the Sunset Marquis Hotel. We were getting together, we had a long dinner, we were talking about a story that I’m so passionate about, which ended up becoming a film that Chloë was not only in but got nominated for an Academy Award for called Boys Don’t Cry,” Barrymore explained. “That was a bond for us.”

It Girl Chloe Sevigny on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Invision)

To make things more fun, Barrymore then told her audience and Sevigny that she wanted “to turn our intimate fun moment in the Sunset Marquis into a trivia question for someone.”

Sevigny agreed for the fun of it, and the pair quickly selected a woman in the studio audience to answer the question.

“So Chloe and I shared something in a bathroom that night and if you can get it right we’d love for you to win $500 because that would be fun,” Barrymore said, increasing the winnings to a total of $1,000. “We shared something in the bathroom in the ‘90s. What was it?”

The woman was allowed to choose from three potential answers - lipstick, toilet paper, and a kiss. Although the audience member ultimately selected lipstick, Barrymore did hint that she was on the right track.

“Well, it did involve lipstick,” Barrymore cheekily teased, to which Sevigny chimed in: “It was the ‘90s!”

“It was a kiss,” Barrymore added before she and the Oscar nominee giggled. “We were very free and just having the best time and it was just the sexiest, cutest.”

Back in 2003, Barrymore came out as bisexual, confirming her sexual orientation in an interview with Contact Magazine. At the time, she said, “Do I like women sexually? Yeah, I do. Totally. I have always considered myself bisexual.”

“I love a woman’s body. I think a woman and a woman together are beautiful, just as a man and a woman together are beautiful. Being with a woman is like exploring your own body, but through someone else,” she continued. “When I was younger I used to go with lots of women. Totally – I love it.”