Drew Barrymore Recreates Her 2003 “Charlie’s Angels” Premiere Look, Crimped Blonde Hair and All!

“Good to know I can look like a Charlie’s Angel again,” Barrymore said of her blast-from-the-past transformation

SGranitz/WireImage, Drew Barrymore/Instagram Drew Barrymore has "Charlie's Angels" makeover by Chris Appleton and Charlotte Tilbury

She's the angel of daytime television!

Drew Barrymore just revisited one of her most iconic style eras — the early aughts! For the June 6 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the talk show host and actress, 49, decided to recreate her iconic look from the Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle promo tour in 2003, with the help of a A-list glam squad including hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury.

“I just got put in a time machine and I'm back 20 years ago and I still feel like that person,” Barrymore said.

Her transformation was documented in a behind-the-scenes clip shared to Instagram.

Tilbury achieved a Kate Moss-inspired rocker chick eye look using her brand's Rock Chick and Super Nudes shadow palettes and the Exagger Eyes eyeliner that she smudged to create a fierce smokey eye.

The beauty guru also applied various face products, like the cult-favorite Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray and the TikTok-viral Beauty Light Wand blushes and highlighters, to create a glowy base. Tilbury also reached for the Lip Cheat lip liner and two hero lipsticks — the Runway Royalty and Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm — to complete the grunge-like glam.

Appleton was in charge of recreating Barrymore’s golden tresses by skillfully applying a wig that was tousled just the right amount. “This was a fun Drew and I think it’s nice to bring it out for a change,” he said.

Barrymore even revisted some of her early aughts red carpet outfits. In one BTS photo she wears a 2024 version of her iconic “My boyfriend is out of town” T-shirt (first debuted at the 2003 Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle N.Y.C. premiere) and before filming she changed into a white suit similar to the one she wore to the movie’s Los Angeles premiere that year.

“Good to know I can look like a Charlie’s Angel again,” Barrymore said in the backstage video.

Evan Agostini/Getty Drew Barrymore makes a fashion statement at the "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" premiere and afterparty on June 25, 2003

The second film in the Charlie’s Angels franchise, which also starred Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz, was released over two decades ago on June 27, 2003, which makes all the more sense why Barrymore wanted to slip back into the iconic look.

In 2022, she did say that she'd seize the opportunity to play Dylan Sanders if it ever came up.

"I would be surprised if any one of us ever decreed that we wouldn't [do a third movie]," she said on a past episode of episode of the Drew's News podcast. "I would. I would in a heartbeat. The answer is an emphatic yes. I will always say yes."



