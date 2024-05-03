Drew Barrymore Reveals Why This Unconventional Mother's Day Present from Her Daughters Is Her 'Favorite'

The actress is mom to daughters Frankie, 9, and Olive, 11, whom she shares with ex Will Kopelman

Taylor Hill/WireImage Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore is sharing why a certain Mother's Day gift from her two girls will always be her favorite.

Ahead of the special holiday, the actress, 49, spoke about her favorite gift she's ever received during a segment on the Thursday, May 2 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. “I’m a mother now and it is my entire world so celebrating mothers is very important to me. And I feel so lucky to be one myself," she began.

“What does Mother’s Day mean? Maybe it’s just about simply being able to highlight what you know about your mom," the mom of two asked the audience.

"My daughters gave me once a thing where they said like, ‘My mom likes salad,’ and her favorite places. And it was just like this kind of questionnaire that they created and then filled out about things that they knew about me. And it’s still to this day my favorite Mother’s Day present, cause I’m like, ‘Oh, they know me.’"

Barrymore is mom to daughters Frankie, 9, and Olive, 11, whom she shares with ex Will Kopelman.

Speaking with PEOPLE in March, Barrymore said that she bases her conversations with her daughters on "honesty" above all else.

"I'm always talking about honesty. If it's the truth, we're gonna find our way through," she shared.

She also tries to encourage her daughters to "ask yourself, without feeling like there's any judgment or blame coming at you, at your part in something. I really talk to them about that and how I know it's hard. I'm really aware that we really can only control ourselves and not other people or the exterior world, so when we self-explore, we can find what we can learn from it and what we can do."

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Drew Barrymore

Earlier this year, Barrymore shared that her daughters had recently gotten to met Ariana Grande. “We went… to Saturday Night Live to watch her perform and we ended up getting to hang out with her and talk with her,” Barrymore recalled on an episode of her daytime show.

The 50 First Dates actress shared that she, her daughters and Grande “all sat around chit-chatting and talking” at one point and called it “the biggest gift.”

“She is so kind, so nice, so present [and] was so amazing to my girls,” Barrymore said of the “Yes, And…?” singer.

“My daughters and I are on such a high. She went from being like our idol to our model and now I know I need to listen to her nonna,” she joked, referring to Grande’s song “Ordinary Things” which features her 98-year-old grandmother.

