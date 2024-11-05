Drew Barrymore Says Her and Adam Sandler’s Daughters Watched“ 50 First Dates ”Together: ‘They Were Just So Happy’

The actress remarked how the interaction was "so sweet and wonderful"

Alamy Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler in "50 First Dates."

Not only have Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler forged a friendship with one another, but so have their children.

Barrymore, 49, revealed during the Monday, Nov. 4 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that her daughter and Sandler’s daughter recently had their very special movie night.

"My daughter and Adam's daughter were watching [50 First Dates] at my house the other night,” she recalled for the talk show guests Emily Osment and Montana Jordan. “I was like, 'Why are you guys watching this? Don't you get enough of me and your dad?' "

"And they were just so happy, and I was like, 'Oh, but this is so sweet and wonderful,' " she revealed.

Alamy Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore in "50 First Dates."

Although Barrymore spoke of the sweet moment, she did not identify which of her or Sandler's daughters watched the movie. Barrymore shares daughters Olive, 12, and Frankie, 10, with ex-husband Will Kopelman. Sandler, 58, is a dad to two daughters. He shares Sunny, 16, and Sadie, 18, with wife Jackie.

Osment, 32 — who revealed on the show that she had seen the film for the first time a few months ago — replied that it must be "comforting" to find the girls watching the film.

"It is," Barrymore exclaimed. "Because your kids will — a lot of the time — reject so many things about you that when you see them embracing something, you're like, 'Oh, how fantastic!' "

50 First Dates was directed by Peter Segal and starred Barrymore as Lucy, an art teacher in Hawaii who suffers from anterograde amnesia after getting into a car accident. As a result, she’s unable to remember any day after that fateful day. Sandler stars as marine veterinarian Henry, who, despite all the odds, pursues Lucy and their unconventional love story.

Drew Barrymore/Instagram Will Kopelman, Olive, 12, and Frankie, 10, and Drew Barrymore

More recently, in an August episode of Barrymore’s show, she revealed the 2004 romantic comedy was originally very different as "a drama set in Seattle” with an alternate ending. The film concludes with Henry refreshing Lucy’s memory each morning with a videotape reminding her of their love story.

But "the original ending," Barrymore said on her show, "was [Lucy telling Henry], 'You should go and live your life because this is no life here.' "

"The original ending was her saying [to Henry], 'You should go and live your life, because this is no life here,' " she told her co-anchor Ross Mathews. "And he goes away, as he does, and he comes back and he walks into the restaurant and he just sits down and says, 'Hi, I'm Henry.' And the film ends."

Mathews replied, "Honestly, can I just tell you: Thank you. Thank you for changing it."



Marc Piasecki/WireImage Adam Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Sadie Madison Sandler on March 16, 2023 in Paris, France.

50 First Dates marked the second movie project for Sandler and Barrymore, who also played love interests in 1998's The Wedding Singer and 2014's Blended. Almost a decade after their last project, Barrymore told PEOPLE in March 2023, that their bond is "all based in like, love, admiration and humor."

The Drew Barrymore Show airs weekdays on CBS (check local listings).

