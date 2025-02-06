Drew Barrymore Says This Hollywood A-Lister Was Her Favourite On-Screen Kiss

Drew Barrymore via Associated Press

Actor and Emmy-nominated talk show host Drew Barrymore had the tables turned on her when she was a guest on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night.

During the interview, Andy played a game with his famous guest called “Who Barrymore?”, putting her on the spot about some of the celebs with whom she’s crossed paths over the years.

As part of the segment, Drew was asked to name her “best on-screen kiss”, which gave her pause for thought.

Drew Barrymore was put on the spot about her favourite on-screen kiss on Watch What Happens Live Bravo

“I mean, I love that Adam Sandler and I are so platonic – we’ve never dated, his wife Jackie is my dear friend – but I love being in films with him because I think we’re representing something bigger than, like, hot sexual chemistry,” she claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re representing, like, true admiration of another person.”

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler in The Wedding Singer K Wright/New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

Over the years, Drew and Adam Sandler have appeared in three films together, beginning with 1998’s The Wedding Singer.

They reunited in 2004 for the romantic comedy 50 First Dates, before collaborating a third time a decade later on the film Blended.

Elsewhere in Andy’s “Who Barrymore?” game, Drew named Cameron Diaz as her “first real famous friend”, E.T. director Steven Spielberg as the best filmmaker she’s worked with and George Clooney as the best guest she’s had on her talk show.

“I was so excited that he came on the show,” she said of the Gravity actor.

“He is one of the best directors I ever got the privilege to work with, and just knowing him the way that I do, the respect I have for him, I was very excited that he would come on the show.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Drew also said that Charlie’s Angels co-producer Nancy Juvonen gave her the best advice of her career when she urged her to “put your head down and do the work” when faced with criticism online.

Watch the full segment below:

MORE FILM NEWS: