Drew Barrymore Says She’ll Try to Be Less Touchy-Feely on Her Talk Show

Drew Barrymore has heard the viewers’ complaints about her getting a tad too close to her guests on the Drew Barrymore Show and is trying to make a change.

“I’ll try to practice physical distance, which is not my strong point,” Barrymore told Entertainment Tonight in an interview released Thursday.

“Do you know how hard the pandemic was for me? I was alone in a studio by myself! I like to be around people,” the actress added. “It’s not everyone’s favorite, but I’m sorry to those people.”

Barrymore, who is currently promoting her daytime talk show’s fifth season, is known for getting touchy-feely with her guests. While none of her interview subjects seemed to mind, at least publicly, some viewers have continued to call her out on it.

In her Dec. 2023 conversation with Oprah Winfrey, Barrymore curled up next to the billionaire and held her hand. Following criticism, Winfrey was stopped by TMZ and asked if she was uncomfortable with the closeness.

“Not a bit. I was actually comforted by the stroking of the arm. I went home and told Stedman, ‘You’ve gotta stroke my arm,’” Winfrey said. “I’ve never seen her do that, but I thought it was endearing.”

In an April 2023 appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, the Charlie’s Angels actress explained why she gets so up close and personal in her interviews.

“I feel this magnetic pull…I love doing this show so much. I get to learn from people every day. I get to have these incredible conversations that I definitely take something away with. It’s always improving my life,” she told Fallon.

