Drew Bledsoe Takes Jab At Tom Brady’s “Squeaky Voice” Ahead Of Fox NFL Analyst Debut & Why He Hopes For Another Roast On Netflix

Drew Bledsoe is not done roasting Tom Brady and took some jabs at him ahead of his debut as a Fox NFL analyst.

In an interview on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Bledsoe shared his thoughts on Brady’s future as a broadcaster.

“I’m sure he’ll do a great job at it,” Bledsoe said of the quarterback who replaced him at the New England Patriots over two decades ago.

The Patriots Hall of Famer noted that some of the great broadcasters are “the guys that do the work” who end up doing great.

“I know that Tommy will work it to death,” Bledsoe continued before taking a friendly jab at Brady, saying, “I will get kind of tired of his squeaky ass voice, but I know he’ll do a great job calling the games.”

Bledsoe was one of the roasters on Netflix’s special The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady earlier this year and recalled how he prepped for his routine. The former New England quarterback said he ran his routine through his family to ensure he wasn’t saying anything inappropriate.

“My wife did vet one joke, which I’ve never told publicly, and I still won’t because she’s like, ‘No, that’s over the line,'” Bledsoe said. “And then we did go back and forth with the writers and they helped take some of the ideas I had and put them in sequence so that things rolled.”

After the roast, Bledsoe said he started to look back at it about a week later, and “I came up with an entirely different routine [and] an entirely different script. So now I hope there’s another roast and I hope I get invited.”

Bledsoe suggested that Netflix have Peyton and Eli Manning so the siblings could be roasted simultaneously.

Watch Bledsoe’s full interview on GMFB in the video below.

Although Bledsoe has more material on Brady, it could be difficult to convince him to do another roast. After the roast, Brady said he regretted it because it affected his family.

“I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun,” Brady said on The Pivot Podcast. “I didn’t like the way that it affected my kids, so it’s the hardest part about like the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn’t do that again because of the way that affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world.”

