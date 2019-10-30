Drew Brees meets his 'look-a-like' just before Halloween: 'Not a bad resemblance!'

We're sure New Orleans Saints fans agree that the only thing better than one Drew Brees would be two.

Well, that dream has now become a reality — at least, sort of — and the new Drew has gotten the seal of approval from the original.

A fan, identified as Jeremy Hohle of Lafayette, La., was shown several times on television during the Saints' Sunday matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in New Orleans and was appropriately dubbed "Not Drew Brees" by the crew at CBS for his resemblance to the star quarterback.





Wait, how can Drew Brees be on the field AND in the stands at the same time? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Ohgnovq03L — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 27, 2019

"All of the players just started kind of looking and laughing," Hohle, a gym owner, told local station WWLTV of the onslaught of attention. "[Alvin] Kamara was kind of pointing and laughing and tapped a few of the other guys."

According to Hohle's wife, Lindsay, the superfan has been "trying to plan a way to meet Drew Brees for years" — and on Tuesday, his hard work and sudden viral fame paid off.

The (real) Saints quarterback posted a photo of himself with Hohle to his Instagram account on Wednesday, saying he met his "look-a-like" the day before and noted that he certainly saw the resemblance.





Hohle's appearance just days before Halloween coincided with Brees's first game back from a torn thumb ligament that he suffered in Week 2. The quarterback showed no ill effects from his injury and subsequent surgery in the win over Arizona, but the Saints may still want to keep Hohle close — though it's unclear if he has the same passing accuracy as his famous doppelganger.