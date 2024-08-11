The Drew Carey Show Is Streaming for the Very First Time — Find Out Where

Prepare to rock, Cleveland-style.

All nine seasons of The Drew Carey Show are now available to stream, free of charge. The long-running ABC comedy has quietly surfaced on ad-supported streaming service Plex, and it marks the first time the ’90s hit has been accessible online.

More from TVLine

“It’s not in syndication… because of music rights and stuff,” Carey explained to TV Insider in June. “We’re going to try to change that around and get it back out there…. It’s pretty funny, and a lot of it’s kind of timeless. It was weird, [too]. [The cast and creators] were all Mad Magazine fans and stuff, so we weren’t afraid to go bananas.”

Created by Carey and Bruce Helford (Roseanne, The Conners), the multi-camera sitcom premiered Sept. 13, 1995, and revolved around the life of “everyman” Drew Carey, who played a heightened version of himself. The ensemble included Diedrich Bader (American Housewife) and Ryan Stiles (Whose Line Is It Anyway?) as Drew’s best friends, Oswald and Lewis, Christa Miller (Shrinking) as Drew’s on-again/off-again girlfriend, Kate, Kathy Kinney (Newhart) as Drew’s coworker, Mimi, and former Late Late Show host Craig Ferguson as Drew’s boss, Nigel Wick.

Late-in-run cast additions included John Carol Lynch (Big Sky) as Drew’s brother, Steve, and Cynthia Watros (General Hospital) as Drew’s girlfriend, Kellie.

All told, 233 episodes were produced over nine seasons. Its series finale aired Sept. 8, 2004.

Relive one of the all-time great sitcom openings below, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be revisiting The Drew Carey Show on Plex.

Best of TVLine